Only 10K Of 35K Madhya Pradesh's Private Schools Share Fee Details |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Out of nearly 35,000 private schools in Madhya Pradesh, only about 10,200 have uploaded their detailed fee structures on the School Education Department’s designated portal, a requirement under the Madhya Pradesh Private School Act, 2017.

According to the department, schools that charge more than Rs 25,000 annually per class must upload class-wise and stream-wise break-up of fees under various heads, such as tuition, transport, lab, library and security deposit.

Schools charging Rs 25,000 or less annually are exempt from uploading detailed fee data, but must file an affidavit on the portal by the specified deadline.

District-level fee regulation committees, headed by collectors, have been empowered to take legal action against non-compliant schools.

The department has also implemented measures to curb unjustified fee hikes and commercialisation of education. Rules prohibit schools from forcing students to purchase uniforms, books or other items from specific shops.

Schools are required to display complete details of fees and expenses, including stationery, reading material, bags, uniforms, sports kits, and transport facilities, both on school notice boards and their official websites.

Moreover, schools must upload the proposed class-wise, itemised fee structure for the upcoming academic session to the department’s fee regulation portal.

School fee norms

Only 10,200 of 35,000 schools have uploaded fee data so far

Rs 25,000/year is the exemption threshold for uploading fee structure

Collectors to head district panels for monitoring and action

Mandatory display of fee, books, uniform, and transport info at schools.