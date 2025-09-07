 Brothers Drown In Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, One Still Missing After 24 Hours
According to information, Dipu (20), son of Kailash Raikwar from Sijari village, had gone with his elder brother Sevak for Ganesh idol immersion at the dam.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 06:35 PM IST
Brothers Drown In Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, One Still Missing After 24 Hours | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two brothers drowned in a river during Ganesh Visarjan in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur. While one was rescued safely, the other remains missing even after 24 hours, as reported on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday at the Lahchura Dam, located on the MP-UP border in Harpalpur area. Two brothers drowned in the Dhassan River during the ritual. 

The incident occurred in Lahchura police station area of Jhansi district (Uttar Pradesh). Police and divers have been continuously searching for the missing youth but have not yet found any trace.

Bodies Of Two Policemen Recovered After Car Plunges Into Kshipra River In Ujjain
After the immersion, both entered the river to bathe, but due to the deep water, they started drowning. Locals managed to rescue Sevak, but Dipu was swept away by the strong current.

Rescue teams including police and divers have been conducting operations since Saturday, but by Sunday afternoon no success had been achieved.

Due to recent rains, the Lahchura Dam was overflowing, and four gates were opened to release nearly 20k cusecs of water into the Dhassan River. The strong current is believed to have pulled the brothers underwater.

As of now, rescue efforts are still underway to locate the missing youth.

