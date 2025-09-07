 Bodies Of Two Policemen Recovered After Car Plunges Into Kshipra River In Ujjain
Inside the vehicle were Unhel TI (Station In-Charge) Ashok Sharma, SI Madanlal Ninama, and woman constable Arti Pal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After TI Ashok Sharma, the body of SI Madanlal Ninama was also found after a car carrying three police officials fell from a bridge into the Kshipra River in Ujjain. 

After an 11-hour rescue operation, the body of TI Ashok Sharma was recovered from the Mangalnath area, while the body of SI Ninama was found in the Bhairavgarh area. 

The search for constable Arti Pal is still underway.

According to SP Pradeep Sharma, the 3 officers were traveling from Ujjain to Chintaman on Saturday night to investigate a missing girl case when their car lost control on a bridge and plunged into the river.

Teams of NDRF, SDRF, and Home Guard are engaged in rescue operations using boats and drones. The search was halted at 1:30 am due to darkness and resumed at 7 am.

During the operation, another unidentified male body was recovered from the river, but officials later confirmed it was not that of SI Madanlal Nimama.

SP Sharma said the car was being driven by Constable Arti Pal. She was unmarried and had lost her brother just six months ago. 

The missing girl case they were investigating involves a 14-year-old who disappeared from the Unhel area two days earlier.

Rescue operations are continuing to trace the two missing officers.

