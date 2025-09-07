 Madhya Pradesh: Baijnath Temple In Badnawar Finally Gets Survey Attention
After decades of neglect, archaeology department team studies condition of 1,000-year-old red stone shrine

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The state archaeology department has recently begun surveying the famous Shri Baijnath Mahadev Temple in Badnawar for a long-awaited renovation work.

The project has been assigned to Ahmedabad architect Ashish Triambadia's team, which has started examining the temple's current condition.

The survey work was ordered by Prakash Paranjape, deputy director of archaeology, Indore. After completing the comprehensive assessment, the team will prepare a detailed report to determine renovation costs and requirements.

This 1000-year-old red stone temple stands 78-foot-tall and has suffered from continuous neglect by the department for several years. Daily visitors have expressed sadness over the temple's deteriorating condition and have repeatedly demanded proper restoration from authorities.

The ancient temple holds significant religious importance in Badnawar, with its Shivling believed to fulfill devotees' wishes. All religious and social activities in the city traditionally begin from the temple premises.

Despite being under the department’s control for nearly 40 years, no meaningful conservation efforts have been undertaken. Stones of the ancient shrine are rapidly eroding due to weathering and neglect.

Meanwhile, devotees themselves have carried out small-scale construction within the premises to improve visitor facilities and maintain basic infrastructure, visitors said.

