Suman Sakhi Chatbot For Pregnant Women Soon In Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Suman Sakhi Chatbot service will start in Madhya Pradesh soon. Suman Sakhi will be an artificial intelligence based chatbot, which will provide information to women about care during pregnancy, information on high risk factors, and information about government health schemes and services related to women.

This service will not only provide quick access to information about schemes and services, but will also strengthen the transparency and public confidence of governance.

“Suman Sakhi Chatbot has been developed by National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh unit in association with Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation,” Mission director, NHM, Dr Saloni Sidana said.

Suman Sakhi Chatbot will be available 24x7 and will be in Hindi language, so that women from both rural and urban areas can take advantage of it. In the initial phase, its focus will be on maternal health services. Gradually, other major schemes will be added to it. Citizens will be able to use it through WhatsApp.

First delivery in Govindpura civil hospital

The first delivery took place in Civil Hospital Govindpura, BHEL, Bhopal. As per CMHO, a woman resident of Patel Nagar, Raisen Road, has had a normal delivery. Mother and child are healthy. The prenatal chec-kup of the pregnant woman was done in the hospital itself.

CMHO Dr Manish Sharma said, “ With the start of delivery services, the people of the area will not have to go to JP Hospital, Katju or Hamidia Hospital 15-20 km away.

All the necessary arrangements for delivery including labor room, modular OT, new born stabilization unit, maternity ward, PNC ward, pathology lab, autoclave are available there.

The department has also provided gynecologist, trained nursing officer and other paramedical staff in the hospital. 24x7 health services are being provided in the 100-bed hospital.”