 Suman Sakhi Chatbot For Pregnant Women Soon In Madhya Pradesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSuman Sakhi Chatbot For Pregnant Women Soon In Madhya Pradesh

Suman Sakhi Chatbot For Pregnant Women Soon In Madhya Pradesh

To be available 24x7 in Hindi for women

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Suman Sakhi Chatbot For Pregnant Women Soon In Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Suman Sakhi Chatbot service will start in Madhya Pradesh soon. Suman Sakhi will be an artificial intelligence based chatbot, which will provide information to women about care during pregnancy, information on high risk factors, and information about government health schemes and services related to women.

This service will not only provide quick access to information about schemes and services, but will also strengthen the transparency and public confidence of governance.

“Suman Sakhi Chatbot has been developed by National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh unit in association with Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation,” Mission director, NHM, Dr Saloni Sidana said.

Suman Sakhi Chatbot will be available 24x7 and will be in Hindi language, so that women from both rural and urban areas can take advantage of it. In the initial phase, its focus will be on maternal health services. Gradually, other major schemes will be added to it. Citizens will be able to use it through WhatsApp.

FPJ Shorts
Kathakali Maestro Kalamandalam Gopi Honoured With ‘Sangeetha Kala Vibhushan’ In Mumbai
Kathakali Maestro Kalamandalam Gopi Honoured With ‘Sangeetha Kala Vibhushan’ In Mumbai
'Du Du Du Du...': Max Verstappen Gets Surprise Chant From The Tifosi After Winning Italian Grand Prix At Monza; Video
'Du Du Du Du...': Max Verstappen Gets Surprise Chant From The Tifosi After Winning Italian Grand Prix At Monza; Video
Siddhivinayak Temple Expansion: Trust Acquires Adjacent Building For ₹100-Crore Project To Enhance Pilgrim Facilities
Siddhivinayak Temple Expansion: Trust Acquires Adjacent Building For ₹100-Crore Project To Enhance Pilgrim Facilities
Shahapur Tragedy: Three Devotees Drown During Ganesh Visarjan In Bharangi River, Search On For One Missing
Shahapur Tragedy: Three Devotees Drown During Ganesh Visarjan In Bharangi River, Search On For One Missing
Read Also
VIDEO: 'Sab Sanatani Milenge...' Says Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri; Announces Cancellation Of...
article-image

First delivery in Govindpura civil hospital

The first delivery took place in Civil Hospital Govindpura, BHEL, Bhopal. As per CMHO, a woman resident of Patel Nagar, Raisen Road, has had a normal delivery. Mother and child are healthy. The prenatal chec-kup of the pregnant woman was done in the hospital itself.

CMHO Dr Manish Sharma said, “ With the start of delivery services, the people of the area will not have to go to JP Hospital, Katju or Hamidia Hospital 15-20 km away.

All the necessary arrangements for delivery including labor room, modular OT, new born stabilization unit, maternity ward, PNC ward, pathology lab, autoclave are available there.

The department has also provided gynecologist, trained nursing officer and other paramedical staff in the hospital. 24x7 health services are being provided in the 100-bed hospital.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Suman Sakhi Chatbot For Pregnant Women Soon In Madhya Pradesh

Suman Sakhi Chatbot For Pregnant Women Soon In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal Power Cut September 8: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kailash Nagar, Jat Area, Satyam Nagar &...

Bhopal Power Cut September 8: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kailash Nagar, Jat Area, Satyam Nagar &...

Treated Elephant From MP's Kanha Tiger Reserve Set For Wild Release

Treated Elephant From MP's Kanha Tiger Reserve Set For Wild Release

WCR Registers 24% Rise In Freight Loading In August Compared to 2024; Crosses 4 Million Tonnes

WCR Registers 24% Rise In Freight Loading In August Compared to 2024; Crosses 4 Million Tonnes

Railways To Operate 150 Puja Special Trains From September 21; WCR To Run 80 Trips

Railways To Operate 150 Puja Special Trains From September 21; WCR To Run 80 Trips