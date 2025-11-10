 Bhopal News: 27-Year-Old Model Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances; Boyfriend Drops Her At Hospital & Flees
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 27-Year-Old Model Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances; Boyfriend Drops Her At Hospital & Flees

Bhopal News: 27-Year-Old Model Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances; Boyfriend Drops Her At Hospital & Flees

Police have taken the body into custody and started an investigation. A post-mortem is being conducted at Gandhi Medical College in the presence of the deceased’s family and a magistrate.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 27-Year-Old Model Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances; Family Alleges Murder |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old model was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Monday. 

Her boyfriend allegedly dropped her at a hospital on Indore Road in Bhainsakhedi early in the morning and then fled from the spot. Doctors informed the police after declaring her dead.

Police have taken the body into custody and started an investigation. A post-mortem is being conducted at Gandhi Medical College in the presence of the deceased’s family and a magistrate.

The victim has been identified as Khushboo Ahirwar, also known as Khushi Verma. Her family has alleged that she was murdered. They claimed that her body bore injury marks on her face, shoulders and private parts.

FPJ Shorts
'Working To Mitigate Poison Left Behind By AAP': Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa Amid Calls To Curb Air Pollution
'Working To Mitigate Poison Left Behind By AAP': Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa Amid Calls To Curb Air Pollution
Who Was Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda? Texas A&M Graduate From Andhra Pradesh Dies Tragically In US
Who Was Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda? Texas A&M Graduate From Andhra Pradesh Dies Tragically In US
China Unlocks The ‘Tech Treasure Chest’ – What This Means For Global Markets Could Shock You!
China Unlocks The ‘Tech Treasure Chest’ – What This Means For Global Markets Could Shock You!
Actor Shilpa Shetty & Husband Raj Kundra Move Bombay HC To Quash ₹60 Crore Cheating Case
Actor Shilpa Shetty & Husband Raj Kundra Move Bombay HC To Quash ₹60 Crore Cheating Case
Read Also
Bhopal News: Thief Steals 50 Kgs Ghee, LPG Cylinder & Silver Krishna Idol From Famous Dairy-- VIDEO
article-image

Was active on social media 

Khushboo was an active social media user with an Instagram account named ‘Diamond Girl’, followed by around 12k people. She had dropped out of college after her first year and had been living in Bhopal for the past 3 years. She worked as a model and also did part-time jobs for a living. 

Head constable Prateek Kumar said that Khushboo was in a live-in relationship with a man named Kasim. He reportedly took her to the hospital when her health deteriorated and then ran away. 

Police have registered a case into the matter and initiated further investigation.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh November 10, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert In 20 Districts Including Bhopal,...
article-image

Family alleges murder 

Her mother, Laxmi Ahirwar, claimed that her daughter was brutally beaten to death. “Her body had multiple injury marks, swelling on her face and even injuries on her private parts. We want justice and strict punishment for the culprit,” she said.

Her mother said that Khushboo had mentioned a man named Kasim in a phone call with her sister but had not spoken much about him before. For the past 3 days, the family had been unable to contact her. When they tried to call Kasim, he did not answer.

Police are now working to trace Kasim and determine the exact cause of death.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 27-Year-Old Model Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances; Boyfriend Drops Her At Hospital...

Bhopal News: 27-Year-Old Model Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances; Boyfriend Drops Her At Hospital...

Bhopal News: Thief Steals 50 Kgs Ghee, LPG Cylinder & Silver Krishna Idol From Famous Dairy-- VIDEO

Bhopal News: Thief Steals 50 Kgs Ghee, LPG Cylinder & Silver Krishna Idol From Famous Dairy-- VIDEO

MP News: Cabinet Approves Hike In Ladli Behana Yojana To ₹1500; ₹44,000 Crore Distributed So Far

MP News: Cabinet Approves Hike In Ladli Behana Yojana To ₹1500; ₹44,000 Crore Distributed So Far

MP News: RaGa Shares Warm Moments With Indore Congress President Vipin Wankhede’s Family During...

MP News: RaGa Shares Warm Moments With Indore Congress President Vipin Wankhede’s Family During...

MP News: Heritage Liquor Policy Fails To Take Wings

MP News: Heritage Liquor Policy Fails To Take Wings