Bhopal News: 27-Year-Old Model Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances; Boyfriend Drops Her At Hospital & Flees

Bhopal News: 27-Year-Old Model Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances; Family Alleges Murder

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old model was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Monday.

Her boyfriend allegedly dropped her at a hospital on Indore Road in Bhainsakhedi early in the morning and then fled from the spot. Doctors informed the police after declaring her dead.

Police have taken the body into custody and started an investigation. A post-mortem is being conducted at Gandhi Medical College in the presence of the deceased’s family and a magistrate.

The victim has been identified as Khushboo Ahirwar, also known as Khushi Verma. Her family has alleged that she was murdered. They claimed that her body bore injury marks on her face, shoulders and private parts.

Was active on social media

Khushboo was an active social media user with an Instagram account named ‘Diamond Girl’, followed by around 12k people. She had dropped out of college after her first year and had been living in Bhopal for the past 3 years. She worked as a model and also did part-time jobs for a living.

Head constable Prateek Kumar said that Khushboo was in a live-in relationship with a man named Kasim. He reportedly took her to the hospital when her health deteriorated and then ran away.

Police have registered a case into the matter and initiated further investigation.

Family alleges murder

Her mother, Laxmi Ahirwar, claimed that her daughter was brutally beaten to death. “Her body had multiple injury marks, swelling on her face and even injuries on her private parts. We want justice and strict punishment for the culprit,” she said.

Her mother said that Khushboo had mentioned a man named Kasim in a phone call with her sister but had not spoken much about him before. For the past 3 days, the family had been unable to contact her. When they tried to call Kasim, he did not answer.

Police are now working to trace Kasim and determine the exact cause of death.