 Bhopal News: Thief Steals 50 Kgs Ghee, LPG Cylinder & Silver Krishna Idol From Famous Dairy-- VIDEO
Such incidents are reported to be frequent in the city which have left the residents with constant fear.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of theft was reported at a famous dairy located at 11-number in Bhopal. The accused broke into the into the shop late at night and made away with 50kg ghee, LPG cylinder and Lord Krishna's silver idol.

The incident happened on the intervening night of November 7 and 8 at famous Krishna Dairy.

According to information, the thief broke the lock and made way into the shop. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the shop. 

Watch the video here:

In the video, the accused can be clearly seen breaking into the shop and taking the goods out. He first pulled a sack of ghee and then stole a cylinder. He also made away with an idol of Krishna made up of silver, the owner said.

However, the face of the accused is not visible in the footage. 

After noticing the theft, the owner lodged a complaint with Habibganj police and submitted the CCTV footage as evidence. 

Police have registered an FIR into the matter on the basis of the CCTV and have launched an investigation to identify the accused. 

Such incidents are reported to be frequent in the city which have left the residents with constant fear.

