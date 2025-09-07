Madhya Pradesh Sends ₹5 Crore, Trainload Of Relief To Flood-Hit Chhattisgarh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh government has extended a helping hand to flood-ravaged Chhattisgarh by providing financial assistance of Rs 5 crore and sending one train of relief material.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “It is our duty to help neighbouring Chhattisgarh. With this spirit, Rs 5 crore and one train of relief material is being sent. Along with Dantewada, many other regions of Chhattisgarh have suffered huge damage due to the flood.”

He praised the efforts of Chhattisgarh government in handling the crisis, saying, “The promptness with which Chhattisgarh government is working to provide succour to affected people is commendable.”

Yadav also said the state is keeping a close watch on nearby areas, assuring Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai of continued support. “Madhya Pradesh government is with him. In future too, we will provide help and relief as per the need.”