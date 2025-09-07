Overheard In Bhopal: Good Initiative, Boss’s Anger, Getting Relief, All For Carrots & More | Representative Image

Finally, an officer sent

An officer has been posted in a department considered important for the government but problematic for the officers. The officer previously posted in the department recently retired. So, someone was to be posted there. A senior IAS officer was posted in the department after the retirement of his predecessor. The officer who has been posted in the department was not on the list of officers whose names were doing the rounds for posting. Many officers were making efforts to avoid going to this department. An officer said at important places that he was not keen to go to the department. Similarly, another officer used his resources so that he may not be sent there. The name of this officer was recommended for transfer to the department, but he remained safe by using his clout. The real problem with the department is that someone else controls it; besides, there are many other issues associated with the post. This is the reason that the officers want to keep away from the department.

Good initiative

The state government has taken a good initiative. Two officers retired last month. The government promoted two officers to these posts on the pay scale of the chief secretary. As there were expectations that the CS would get an extension of his tenure, the people in the corridors of power said only one officer would be promoted. After the extension of the chief secretary’s tenure, both officers have been promoted as additional chief secretaries. If one of them was not promoted, he would have to wait for promotion for seven months. The problem was that all the batchmates of this officer were promoted. Had he not been elevated, he would have been the only officer of his batch who may have had to wait for promotion for such a long period. This is the reason that the government approved an additional post 15 days before the retirement of these officers. Despite the CS’s tenure being extended, these officers got promotions. Many officers are appreciating the government’s initiative.

Boss’s anger

A secretary-rank officer of the state recently faced the anger of the head of state. A meeting related to the farmers’ issues was underway. The head of state was taking feedback on an important issue. The secretary-level officer was providing information, but he was unable to explain the reasons for the problems. After hearing the officer for some time, the boss got angry. He dressed down all officers of the department and told them that he did not want problems and that he wanted solutions. Although the secretary-rank officer tried to convince the boss, he was not ready to buy his arguments. Afterwards, he tore into the collectors of several districts. The officer got a proper posting after a long time. Now, he fears lest the government should remove him from the department. The head of state warned the officers that if there was any irregularity, anyone may get the stick. After the meeting, the officers are scared, thinking the axe may fall on any one of them.

Getting relief

An IAS officer and two IPS officers, who landed in trouble after an I-T raid, recently got relief. The names of the three officers were found in a diary that the I-T sleuths laid their hands on during a raid. There was a lot of noise when the names of these officers came to light. The I-T department also sent them notices. The IAS officer got relief by using his clout a long time back. Now, the two IPS officers also got relief on the grounds of the satisfactory reply they gave to the notices. They were told that there had been no evidence against them. The I-T department said that the information available in the pages of the diary was not enough for action. The name of a woman IAS officer also came up during the raid, but she did not get any relief. A few senior officers are helping her to get out of the mess.

All for carrots

A woman officer of the state is taking the benefits from a position she is holding. She did not get any important position, but she got the additional charge of a department a few days ago, after the transfer of an officer. Just after getting the additional charge, she is trying to make money. There are reports that Madam has called up the officials of the department posted in a few districts to give work to the suppliers sent by her. Madam clearly said if the suppliers sent by her were not given work, she would not release the budget for the districts. On the other hand, the minister of the department told the officers that the people mentioned by him should get the work. The officers of the department posted in the districts are scared because of the instructions issued by the minister and the officer. They feel if they fail to carry out the orders of either of the two, they will be in trouble. The minister, the principal secretary and the madam of the department never let an opportunity of making money go out of their hand.

Golmal hai bhai…!

In the state, the way the government had previously cleaned up the mess in one department, the same situation seems to be starting again. It is heard that an officer posted in the department has started a new game to save his own skin. This gentleman has begun to oblige certain individuals. It is said that a senior officer also played a significant role in helping these individuals receive benefits from the department.

Both of these officers wanted to fulfill some of their personal interests through these individuals. That is why they were favored. However, the real intentions of these individuals could not be fulfilled. Moreover, after obliging them once, both officers have now found themselves entangled. The people who were favored are now demanding even more from these officers. Meanwhile, other people have also come to know about this and are now trying to get benefits from the department as well. The head of the state had managed to clean up the mess with great effort, but this officer has started it all over again.