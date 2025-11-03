Indore News: Metro To Go Underground From Khajrana Square; |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Metro route will now go underground from Khajrana Square itself, passing through Palasia to Bada Ganpati, as approved in a high-level meeting chaired by urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday.

The decision, finalized after hours of detailed discussions, is being hailed as a major step towards improving traffic management and urban mobility in the city.

The proposal for the underground stretch of the metro from Khajrana to Bada Ganpati via Palasia received unanimous approval.

Minister Vijayvargiya said, “This decision will prove historic for Indore, both for the city’s economic growth as well as traffic management. Together, we will make this project a success.”

He said that all public representatives unanimously decided to make the Metro train route underground from the Khajrana area.

He explained that in the earlier design, the Metro was planned to go underground from Nath Mandir Road near the high court, to Bada Ganpati. However, under the new plan, the route would now be taken underground from Khajrana itself.

The minister further informed that a Malharganj Metro station would be constructed, but no houses or shops would be affected in the process. Using advanced tunnelling technology, similar to the one used in Chandni Chowk (Delhi), a machine would bore the tunnel without causing any surface damage.

Vijayvargiya added, “We will hold meetings with local residents to explain that the Metro team must be allowed to work. Not even a flowerpot will be broken, everything will remain just as it is.”

More about this section will be decided in detail after the company redesigns a significant route for the proposed underground track. Then feasibility testing and soil testing of the route will be started.

The minister also directed officials to immediately disconnect all illegal water connections linked to under-construction water tanks and distribution lines under the AMRUT scheme.

He emphasized that all road restoration work must be carried out using cutting machines rather than manual digging to maintain technical quality.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav instructed that construction work under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana be completed at the earliest and suggested appointing a traffic engineer to plan future mobility systems. He also raised concern over the slow progress of the Marathi Kala Sankul project under the Smart City.

Additional chief secretary Sanjay Dubey directed that vacant land in the MOG Lines area be developed with attractive designs. He also emphasized simplifying the TDR process and ensuring that sewage, water supply and stormwater lines were integrated into all new road projects.

Minister Vijayvargiya said that officers would be held accountable for the rise in illegal colonies and instructed the launch of a strict campaign to prevent unauthorized construction. He urged officials to involve public representatives in all major decision-making processes to ensure better implementation and transparency.

Highlighting Indore as Madhya Pradesh’s first self-reliant city, the minister said that the Municipal Corporation must focus on increasing revenue and reducing expenditure while maintaining high-quality infrastructure. He also praised the Mayor for his long-term vision of the Narmada Phase-IV project, calling it a farsighted step for Indore’s future.

During the meeting, various development projects under AMRUT Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Smart City Mission and Indore Metro Project were comprehensively reviewed.

Senior officials from the Indore Municipal Corporation, Indore Development Authority and Metro Rail Corporation were present. Rajya Sabha MP Kavita Patidar, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLAs Madhu Verma, Mahendra Hardia, Golu Shukla, Metro MD S Krishna Chaitanya, commissioner Dr Sudam Khade, municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav, IDA CEO Dr Parikshit Jhade and other senior officials were also present.