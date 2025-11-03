 Indore News: Three Held For Theft At Electronic Showroom; Goods Worth ₹7 Lakh Recovered
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 11:11 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three habitual offenders were arrested for stealing electronic items from a laptop showroom in the Vijay Nagar police station area, police said on Monday. The accused had broken the lock of the store and escaped with six laptops, accessories, and ₹50,000 in cash.

According to the police, complainant Sudhir reported on October 29 that between the night of October 28–29, unidentified persons broke into his laptop showroom in Scheme No. 54 and stole six laptops, accessories including collar mics, headsets, and pen drives, along with ₹50,000 in cash. A case was registered, and an investigation was launched.

After examining CCTV footage from the showroom and nearby areas, police traced and detained the accused. The arrested persons were identified as Narendra Vishwakarma of Damoh, who has 11 prior cases; Sunny alias Sunil Soni of Sagar, with 14 prior cases; and Satyam Tiwari, against whom 17 cases have been registered.

DCP Kumar Prateek informed the media that the trio had come to Indore to visit relatives and friends. When they ran out of money after continuous partying, they allegedly decided to commit the theft.

Police recovered the stolen six laptops, four neckbands, three headphones with mics, and ?50,000 in cash — all valued at around ₹7 lakh.

