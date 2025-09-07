 Bhopal: Temple Doors Closed Due To Lunar Eclipse
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Temple Doors Closed Due To Lunar Eclipse

Bhopal: Temple Doors Closed Due To Lunar Eclipse

Temples across the city remained closed from 12 noon on Sunday as part of religious observance during the lunar eclipse

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Temple Doors Closed Due To Lunar Eclipse |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Temples across the city remained closed from 12 noon on Sunday as part of religious observance during the lunar eclipse. According to temple priests, the doors will be reopened at 3.45 a.m. on Monday (September 8) for purification rituals including Samprokshana.

Devotees will be allowed to resume darshan as per regular schedules after the completion of these rites, priests said.

The closure comes in line with the ‘Sutak Kaal’ — a period considered inauspicious in Hindu belief — which begins nine hours before a lunar eclipse. This was the second total lunar eclipse of 2025, a celestial event where the Sun, Earth, and Moon align, casting Earth’s shadow over the Moon and turning it a deep red hue.

President of Hindu Utsav Samiti (HUS), Pt Chandrashekhar Tiwari, said temple doors were shut ceremoniously in view of the eclipse and will reopen after ‘Suddhi’ (purification) rituals are performed at around 3 p.m. on Monday.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Girl Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting Items Worth ₹1 Lakh At US Store, Police Release Enquiry Footage; WATCH
Indian Girl Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting Items Worth ₹1 Lakh At US Store, Police Release Enquiry Footage; WATCH
Maharashtra Politics: 'Devabhau' Ads Spark Row, Fueling Tension In Mahayuti Alliance
Maharashtra Politics: 'Devabhau' Ads Spark Row, Fueling Tension In Mahayuti Alliance
Punjab: Farmers To Be Allowed To Mine, Sell Sand From Their Flood-Hit Fields
Punjab: Farmers To Be Allowed To Mine, Sell Sand From Their Flood-Hit Fields
Mumbai News: Two Duped Of ₹50 Lakh In Fake MHADA Flat 'MLA Quota' Scam In Dadar
Mumbai News: Two Duped Of ₹50 Lakh In Fake MHADA Flat 'MLA Quota' Scam In Dadar

"In many temples, doors were closed by 2 pm on Sunday. After necessary purificatory rituals, devotees will be allowed inside from Monday afternoon," Tiwari said.

The tradition, rooted deeply in Hindu customs, is meant to preserve spiritual sanctity of temple spaces during cosmic events like eclipses, considered unfavourable for worship or ritual activities.

Read Also
VIDEO: ‘Someone Handed Over The Flag....,’ Chhatarpur Cop Clarifies After Video With Religious...
article-image

Eclipse decoded at science centre

The Regional Science Centre (RSC) on Sunday organised a YouTube Live interactive session to explain the progressive stages of the Total lunar eclipse, drawing curious minds from across the city.

The session, held in sync with the celestial event, offered viewers real-time insights into how a total lunar eclipse unfolds, from penumbral shading to totality and back.

In addition to the live stream, RSC conducted an interactive-cum-demonstrative session that showcased the different types of solar and lunar eclipses using engaging models and hands-on demonstrations.

An open-house quiz titled “The Moon and the Eclipse” added to the excitement, with participants of all ages answering enthusiastically.

The event saw the active participation of around 50 people, including students and members of the general public, making it both an educational and enjoyable experience.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Temple Doors Closed Due To Lunar Eclipse

Bhopal: Temple Doors Closed Due To Lunar Eclipse

Indore Rat Attack Case: NHRC Seeks Action Taken Report From Government In 10 Days

Indore Rat Attack Case: NHRC Seeks Action Taken Report From Government In 10 Days

Overheard In Bhopal: Good Initiative, Boss’s Anger, Getting Relief, All For Carrots & More

Overheard In Bhopal: Good Initiative, Boss’s Anger, Getting Relief, All For Carrots & More

Madhya Pradesh Sends ₹5 Crore, Trainload Of Relief To Flood-Hit Chhattisgarh

Madhya Pradesh Sends ₹5 Crore, Trainload Of Relief To Flood-Hit Chhattisgarh

Only 10K Of 35K Madhya Pradesh's Private Schools Share Fee Details

Only 10K Of 35K Madhya Pradesh's Private Schools Share Fee Details