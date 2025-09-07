Bhopal: Temple Doors Closed Due To Lunar Eclipse |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Temples across the city remained closed from 12 noon on Sunday as part of religious observance during the lunar eclipse. According to temple priests, the doors will be reopened at 3.45 a.m. on Monday (September 8) for purification rituals including Samprokshana.

Devotees will be allowed to resume darshan as per regular schedules after the completion of these rites, priests said.

The closure comes in line with the ‘Sutak Kaal’ — a period considered inauspicious in Hindu belief — which begins nine hours before a lunar eclipse. This was the second total lunar eclipse of 2025, a celestial event where the Sun, Earth, and Moon align, casting Earth’s shadow over the Moon and turning it a deep red hue.

President of Hindu Utsav Samiti (HUS), Pt Chandrashekhar Tiwari, said temple doors were shut ceremoniously in view of the eclipse and will reopen after ‘Suddhi’ (purification) rituals are performed at around 3 p.m. on Monday.

"In many temples, doors were closed by 2 pm on Sunday. After necessary purificatory rituals, devotees will be allowed inside from Monday afternoon," Tiwari said.

The tradition, rooted deeply in Hindu customs, is meant to preserve spiritual sanctity of temple spaces during cosmic events like eclipses, considered unfavourable for worship or ritual activities.

Eclipse decoded at science centre

The Regional Science Centre (RSC) on Sunday organised a YouTube Live interactive session to explain the progressive stages of the Total lunar eclipse, drawing curious minds from across the city.

The session, held in sync with the celestial event, offered viewers real-time insights into how a total lunar eclipse unfolds, from penumbral shading to totality and back.

In addition to the live stream, RSC conducted an interactive-cum-demonstrative session that showcased the different types of solar and lunar eclipses using engaging models and hands-on demonstrations.

An open-house quiz titled “The Moon and the Eclipse” added to the excitement, with participants of all ages answering enthusiastically.

The event saw the active participation of around 50 people, including students and members of the general public, making it both an educational and enjoyable experience.