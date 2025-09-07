 VIDEO: ‘Someone Handed Over The Flag....,’ Chhatarpur Cop Clarifies After Video With Religious Flag Goes Viral
VIDEO: 'Someone Handed Over The Flag....,' Chhatarpur Cop Clarifies After Video With Religious Flag Goes Viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: ‘Someone Handed Over The Flag....,’ Chhatarpur Cop Clarifies After Video With Religious Flag Goes Viral | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a cop in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur - carrying a religious flag while on duty during the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession - is going viral on social media on Sunday.

According to information, the  incident occurred on Friday. The man in the video was identified as the Traffic In-charge Brihaspati Saket Lovkushnagar SDOP Naveen Dubey. 

Another policeman can be seen riding horses and holding a religious flag. This has raised questions among locals about whether it is appropriate for officers on duty to actively take part in religious processions.

After the controversy, police issued notices to the officers involved and asked them to reply within 4 days. An inquiry has also been launched and action will be taken soon.

‘Someone handed over the flag’

In his defense, SDOP Naveen Dubey said, “We were inspecting the security arrangements on horseback. At that time, someone handed over the flag, which was then captured in the video.”

Meanwhile, the procession marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Eid Milad-un-Nabi) was carried out peacefully. 

Starting from Mushkil Kusha Ali ground, it passed through several main areas including Sankat Mochan, Basari Darwaza, Chowk Bazaar, and Mahal Tiraha, before concluding at Chhatrasal Chowk.

To ensure smooth conduct, around 1,000 police personnel were deployed at the scene.

