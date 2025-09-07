Indore Municipal Corporation Performs Eco-Friendly Immersion Of Thousands Of Ganesh Idols |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city witnessed an environmentally conscious conclusion to the Ganesh festival as thousands of Lord Ganesh idols were immersed with devotion and tradition, combined with modern techniques.

Idols collected from 105 designated locations across the city through 190 vehicles were brought together for the immersion ceremony.

In keeping with environmental preservation, the idols were immersed at Jawahar Tekri, where rainwater had been collected.

The process was conducted only after performing traditional prayers and rituals by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Shivam Verma. For the immersion, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) deployed modern crusher machines, conveyor belts, cranes and 10 hydraulic machines.

Read Also Suman Sakhi Chatbot For Pregnant Women Soon In Madhya Pradesh

Over 200 workers, workshop staff, zonal officers, engineers and field teams worked together to ensure the smooth execution of the operation. The arrangements were designed not only to uphold religious traditions but also to maintain ecological balance and cleanliness.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Ganesh Utsav Samiti, Mayor-in-Council member Nandkishore Pahadia, additional municipal commissioner Abhay Rajnagaonkar, Manoj Pathak, superintending engineer DR Lodhi, Workshop In-charge Manish Pandey, town planner Vivesh Jain along with several other officials and dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhargav and Verma said: ‘IMC always strives to ensure that religious festivals are celebrated in accordance with public sentiments, while also protecting the environment and maintaining cleanliness. The immersion arrangements this year represent a unique blend of tradition, faith and modern technology.’