Indore's Congress Seeks Enhanced Security For MPCC Chief Jitu Patwari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress demanded enhanced security for MPCC chief Jitu Patwari after an attempt of burglary at his residence in the city and attack on his vehicle during a gathering in Ratlam a few days ago.

The Congress leaders gave a memorandum to a police officer at CP office on Sunday. City Congress Committee President Chintu Chouksey and District Congress Committee President Vipin Wankhede along with party supporters reached the office of Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh demanding enhanced security for Patwari.

The Congress leaders stated that they cited recent incidents, including an attack on Patwari’s vehicle in Ratlam, an attempted robbery at his residence in Bijapur under Rajendra Nagar police station jurisdiction and other suspicious activities around his office and personal life, terming them as a ‘serious threat’ to his safety.

They said that if adequate security is not provided and any untoward incident occurs with Patwari, the police administration will be held responsible.

They also cautioned that the party would be forced to launch a public agitation if necessary measures are not taken. The copy of the memorandum was also forwarded to the state’s home minister, IG Indore Rural and district collector.

Police register case against unidentified accused

After the attempted burglary at Patwari’s residence, the police had reached the spot for investigation on Saturday morning. Then, they were told not to register a case but in the night the police registered a case under the section of ‘attempt to theft’.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Neeraj Birthare said that a team has been constituted and CCTVs of other places are also being examined to identify the accused. It is said that the accused had attempted to commit theft at other places in the area as well.