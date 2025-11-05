Indore News: Over 140 Houses Razed For MR-9 To LIG Link Road Expansion |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) continued its large-scale demolition drive for road expansion on Tuesday, clearing more than 140 houses in Malviya Nagar under the city’s master plan.

The action was carried out to make way for the construction of a new road connecting MR-9 to the LIG Link Road.

The demolition, executed with the help of five JCBs and five poclain machines, cleared the route for widening the stretch to 60 feet. Building officer Vinod Agrawal said prior notices had been served to all affected residents and several had voluntarily dismantled portions of their homes.

Local resident Dinesh Golane said his house lost about 19 feet in the drive. “We received notice in April, so we had already demolished part of it ourselves. The new road will benefit everyone,” he added.

Others, however, expressed distress over short notice and loss of shelter. “We’ve lived here for 50 years and sought 24 hours more, but didn’t get it,” said Lakshmi Chopra.

On Monday, a similar drive cleared 11 houses between Bada Ganpati and Tigriya Badshah for a 100-feett-wide road. IMC is also preparing to file caveats in the High Court for 23 major road projects to avoid legal delays.

Officials, including building officer Vinod Agrawal, building inspector Sachin Gehlo, and the removal team, carried out the operation under heavy police presence.