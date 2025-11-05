Wheelchair-Bound FormerDAVV Vice Chancellor Alleges Abuse By Son And Daughter-In-Law

Wheelchair-Bound Ex DAVV Vice Chancellor Alleges Abuse By Son And Daughter-In-Law |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A family and property dispute involving noted educationist and former Vice-Chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) Dr. Narendra Dhakad came into the public eye on Tuesday when the 77-year-old appeared in a wheelchair during the weekly Jansunvai at the Collector’s office.

In a written complaint submitted to collector Shivam Verma, Dr Dhakad alleged that his son Amit Dhakad had been harassing and confining him over a property dispute, and had even snatched his mobile phone.

Dr. Dhakad reached the Jansunvai along with his wife Anjana Dhakad and daughter Shalini, leaving everyone in the collector’s office surprised by his presence. The family alleged that Amit, his wife Deepti, and their two daughters Anjali and Tanya had been mentally harassing them over family property matters.

While narrating the ordeal before the collector, Dr Dhakad reportedly broke down in tears, saying that his son’s behaviour had become unbearable. In his complaint, he stated that Amit had physically assaulted him and locked him in a room after seizing his phone.

Dr Dhakad told the collector that he had worked tirelessly to establish Jain Diwakar College in 2006, which was built on five acres of land.

After hearing the complaint, Collector Verma assured the family that appropriate action would be taken. Speaking to the media later, he said, “At first glance, this appears to be a family dispute. The son’s version will also be recorded.” He handed over the matter to ADM Roshan Rai for further inquiry.

Later in the afternoon, Amit Dhakad appeared before ADM Rai and denied all the allegations. He, in turn, accused his father of physically assaulting his daughters. Amit also submitted CCTV footage to support his claims and refuted the charges of having taken away his father’s phone.

According to administrative sources, the matter will now be handed over to the police for further investigation.