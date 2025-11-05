 Wheelchair-Bound FormerDAVV Vice Chancellor Alleges Abuse By Son And Daughter-In-Law
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreWheelchair-Bound FormerDAVV Vice Chancellor Alleges Abuse By Son And Daughter-In-Law

Wheelchair-Bound FormerDAVV Vice Chancellor Alleges Abuse By Son And Daughter-In-Law

The ex VC accused son and daughter-in-law of torture and confining him to his room and and snatching away his mobile phone

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 12:17 AM IST
article-image
Wheelchair-Bound Ex DAVV Vice Chancellor Alleges Abuse By Son And Daughter-In-Law |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A family and property dispute involving noted educationist and former Vice-Chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) Dr. Narendra Dhakad came into the public eye on Tuesday when the 77-year-old appeared in a wheelchair during the weekly Jansunvai at the Collector’s office.

In a written complaint submitted to collector Shivam Verma, Dr Dhakad alleged that his son Amit Dhakad had been harassing and confining him over a property dispute, and had even snatched his mobile phone.

Dr. Dhakad reached the Jansunvai along with his wife Anjana Dhakad and daughter Shalini, leaving everyone in the collector’s office surprised by his presence. The family alleged that Amit, his wife Deepti, and their two daughters Anjali and Tanya had been mentally harassing them over family property matters.

While narrating the ordeal before the collector, Dr Dhakad reportedly broke down in tears, saying that his son’s behaviour had become unbearable. In his complaint, he stated that Amit had physically assaulted him and locked him in a room after seizing his phone.

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat Earns Global Spotlight At Wildlife Fair 2025 For Ecotourism Excellence And Conservation Storytelling
Gujarat Earns Global Spotlight At Wildlife Fair 2025 For Ecotourism Excellence And Conservation Storytelling
Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: Shahjahanpur Father Beats 17-Year-Old Daughter To Death For Talking To Boyfriend, Flees Scene
Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: Shahjahanpur Father Beats 17-Year-Old Daughter To Death For Talking To Boyfriend, Flees Scene
Bombay HC Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking Direction To Authorities To Rename Navi Mumbai International Airport After DB Patil
Bombay HC Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking Direction To Authorities To Rename Navi Mumbai International Airport After DB Patil
Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Challenging Voters’ List For Upcoming Local Bodies’ Elections
Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Challenging Voters’ List For Upcoming Local Bodies’ Elections
Read Also
MP News: More Electricity Supply To Farmers Will Lead To Salary Cut, Says Power Distribution Company
article-image

Dr Dhakad told the collector that he had worked tirelessly to establish Jain Diwakar College in 2006, which was built on five acres of land.

After hearing the complaint, Collector Verma assured the family that appropriate action would be taken. Speaking to the media later, he said, “At first glance, this appears to be a family dispute. The son’s version will also be recorded.” He handed over the matter to ADM Roshan Rai for further inquiry.

Later in the afternoon, Amit Dhakad appeared before ADM Rai and denied all the allegations. He, in turn, accused his father of physically assaulting his daughters. Amit also submitted CCTV footage to support his claims and refuted the charges of having taken away his father’s phone.

According to administrative sources, the matter will now be handed over to the police for further investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wheelchair-Bound FormerDAVV Vice Chancellor Alleges Abuse By Son And Daughter-In-Law

Wheelchair-Bound FormerDAVV Vice Chancellor Alleges Abuse By Son And Daughter-In-Law

MP News: Supreme Court Seeks Data On Advocate General's Office Appointments; Gives Two Weeks’ Time...

MP News: Supreme Court Seeks Data On Advocate General's Office Appointments; Gives Two Weeks’ Time...

Indore News: Over 140 Houses Razed For MR-9 To LIG Link Road Expansion

Indore News: Over 140 Houses Razed For MR-9 To LIG Link Road Expansion

MP News: Senior Congress Leaders Not Invited In DCC Presidents Training In Pachmari

MP News: Senior Congress Leaders Not Invited In DCC Presidents Training In Pachmari

MP News: Medicos Seek SOP To Boost Organ Donation, Involve District Admins

MP News: Medicos Seek SOP To Boost Organ Donation, Involve District Admins