Indore's Super Speciality Hospital In Crisis

The much-hyped Super Speciality Hospital in Indore, launched with the promise of offering advanced healthcare and reducing dependence on private hospitals, is today facing a severe crisis

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 11:22 PM IST
article-image
Indore’s Super Speciality Hospital In Crisis | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The much-hyped Super Speciality Hospital in Indore, launched with the promise of offering advanced healthcare and reducing dependence on private hospitals, is today facing a severe crisis.

Built at a cost of Rs 237 crore, the 10-storey, 402-bed hospital was inaugurated in 2020 and later used as a COVID facility. It became fully functional only in 2022–24, but in just two years it has become a symbol of neglect and mismanagement.

So far, 11 specialists have resigned from Indore’s hospital alone, part of a larger exodus of 41 doctors across Madhya Pradesh’s four super speciality centres.

The doctors who left included cardiologists, neurosurgeons, nephrologists, paediatric surgeons and pulmonologists forcing patients who come for critical procedures to either wait endlessly or seek expensive treatment at private hospitals.

Many doctors who quit and joined private hospitals said they left because of broken promises, poor infrastructure, low pay and lack of resources to practice their speciality. They also pointed out that even basic facilities like ICUs and monitoring systems were not maintained properly.

article-image

The infrastructure tells its own story. At Indore’s Super Speciality Hospital, parts of the false ceiling have collapsed dangerously close to patients, cracks have appeared on several walls, lifts break down frequently and routine maintenance is ignored.

Departments like neurosurgery, cardiothoracic surgery and gastroenterology are often run by junior doctors, with patients being told there is ‘no specialist available.’

While the Dean of MGM Medical College, Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, under whose administration the hospital operates, has defended the institution, the experiences of patients and the mass resignation of doctors reflect a deeper systemic failure.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla has admitted to the challenges and assured that corrective measures are being taken.

City - Inauguration - Beds - Cost (Rs) - Doctors resigned

Indore - 2020 - 402 - 237 crore - 11

Jabalpur - 2020 - 300+ - 220 crore - 13

Rewa - 2020 - 300+ - 210 crore - 10

Gwalior - 2020 - 250+ - 200 crore - 7

