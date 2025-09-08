Madhya Pradesh Weather September 8, 2025 Weather Update: Expect Showers In Bhopal, Vidisha & Others; Heavy Rains In Coming Days

Madhya Pradesh Weather September 8, 2025 Weather Update: | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The series of intermittent and heavy rainfall has taken a pause in the state after receiving a heavy rainfall in the first week of September. However, a new weather system has forecast heavy rains in the coming days.

Weather expected on Monday

Rain or thundershowers likely at some places like: Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari and Pandhurna districts.

Additionally, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat and Maihar districts can also witness rain.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

The weather experts have also forecast continued rain in September, which could balance rainfall distribution across the state.

Weather system affecting Madhya Pradesh at present. | IMD Bhopal

Rain records

So far, 30 districts - including Bhopal, Rajgarh, Raisen, Vidisha, Alirajpur, Barwani, Katni, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Mandla, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Datia, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Satna, and Umaria - have already met or crossed their rainfall quota. In Sheopur, rainfall has reached 213% of the average.

Indore & Ujjain divisions: Still facing the lowest rainfall. The five worst-hit districts are Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, and Shajapur.

Gwalior, Chambal & Sagar divisions: Received the most rainfall, with several districts recording floods. All eight districts in the Gwalior-Chambal region have exceeded their quota.

Top rainfall districts: Guna (65 inches), Mandla (56 inches), Sheopur (56 inches), Ashoknagar (54 inches), and Shivpuri (54.2 inches).