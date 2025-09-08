 29-Year-Old Man Killed In High Speed SUV-Truck Collision On Bhopal’s VIP Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal29-Year-Old Man Killed In High Speed SUV-Truck Collision On Bhopal’s VIP Road

29-Year-Old Man Killed In High Speed SUV-Truck Collision On Bhopal’s VIP Road

Youth had recently returned from New Zealand after completing his studies

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
29-Year-Old Man Killed In High Speed SUV-Truck Collision On Bhopal’s VIP Road | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A road accident claimed the life of 29-year-old Shantanu Agnihotri in the early hours of Monday on Bhopal’s VIP Road. His speeding car crashed into the rear of a container truck near the Raja Bhoj statue around 5 a.m., leaving him fatally injured, said Koh-e-Fiza police.

According to police station in-charge K.G. Shukla, deceased Shantanu Agnihotri was driving a black SUV at the time of the incident. The vehicle’s airbags deployed during the impact, but the collision was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely mangled.

Passersby and police officials worked strenuously to extricate him from the wreckage. He was rushed to Hamidia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Agnihotri, a resident of Danish Kunj in Kolar, had recently returned to India after completing his studies at the International Institute of Hotel Management in New Zealand.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Be Inaugurated Soon But Supporting Infrastructure Yet To Take-Off
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Be Inaugurated Soon But Supporting Infrastructure Yet To Take-Off
'Wish To Devote More Time To My Business': BJP’s Rising Star Mohit Kamboj Bows Out Of Active Politics
'Wish To Devote More Time To My Business': BJP’s Rising Star Mohit Kamboj Bows Out Of Active Politics
'State Cannot Unjustly Enrich Itself At Citizens’ Cost': Bombay HC
'State Cannot Unjustly Enrich Itself At Citizens’ Cost': Bombay HC
Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Summoned By EOW In ₹60.48 Crore Cheating Case; LOC Issued Against Couple
Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Summoned By EOW In ₹60.48 Crore Cheating Case; LOC Issued Against Couple
Read Also
Three Pairs Of Diwali, Chhath Puja Special Trains To Run Through Bhopal Division
article-image

Family members said he had been planning to start a gardening business in Bhopal. His father, Sanjeev Agnihotri, is employed as a programmer with the Mandi Board.

Relatives revealed in their police statements that on Sunday, Shantanu had attended a memorial service for his late grandfather before heading out to meet friends on Airport Road. The fatal accident occurred while he was returning home in the early hours of Monday.

TI Shukla confirmed that the victim was alone in the car. “The vehicle’s front was completely destroyed, trapping him between the dashboard and the seat. He was rescued with great difficulty and taken to the hospital, but could not be saved,” Shukla said.

Police have registered a case and launched further investigation to determine the sequence of events leading to the crash, said TI Shukla.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

29-Year-Old Man Killed In High Speed SUV-Truck Collision On Bhopal’s VIP Road

29-Year-Old Man Killed In High Speed SUV-Truck Collision On Bhopal’s VIP Road

Bhopal: Railway Employee Arrested For Murder, Probe Reveals Occult Practices

Bhopal: Railway Employee Arrested For Murder, Probe Reveals Occult Practices

Madhya Pradesh: Food And Civil Supply Employees Lock Office, Protest Over FIR Against Officials

Madhya Pradesh: Food And Civil Supply Employees Lock Office, Protest Over FIR Against Officials

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Cracks Whip On Officials Via Samadhan Online

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Cracks Whip On Officials Via Samadhan Online

Bhopal: Ex-RS Member Duped In Land Fraud Case

Bhopal: Ex-RS Member Duped In Land Fraud Case