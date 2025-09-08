Three Pairs Of Diwali, Chhath Puja Special Trains To Run Through Bhopal Division

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railways has decided to run three pairs of special trains to various destinations through Itarsi, Bhopal, and Bina of the division with the aim of meeting travel demand during the festive season of Diwali and Chhath.

Details of these special trains are as follows:

Mumbai (CSMT)-Gorakhpur-Mumbai (CSMT) Special (6-6 trips)

Train number 01079 Special will depart from Mumbai (CSMT) from September 26 to November 30 at 22:30 and reach Gorakhpur at 10:00 the next day, and train number 01080 Special will depart from Gorakhpur from September 28 to December 02 at 11:30 and reach Mumbai (CSMT) at 00:40 the next day.

Stoppages include Dadar Central, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Veerangna Rani Laxmibai (Jhansi), Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti, Khalilabad.

Pune-Gorakhpur-Pune Special (6-5 trips)

Train No. 01415 Special will depart from Pune at 06:50 from September 27 to November 30 and reach Gorakhpur at 16:00 the next day, and Train No. 01416 Special will depart from Gorakhpur at 17:30 from September 28 to December 01 and reach Pune at 03:15 the next day.

Stoppages include Daund Cord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Veerangna Laxmi Bai Jhansi, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti.

Nagpur-Samastipur-Nagpur Weekly Special (10 trips)

Train number 01207 Special will depart from Nagpur on Wednesday at 10:40 from September 24 to November 26 and reach Samastipur on Thursday at 21:30, and train number 01208 Special will depart from Samastipur on Thursday at 23:45 from September 25 to November 27 and reach Nagpur on Saturday at 07:00.

Stoppages include Betul, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Veerangna Laxmi Bai Jhansi, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur.