 Three Pairs Of Diwali, Chhath Puja Special Trains To Run Through Bhopal Division
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalThree Pairs Of Diwali, Chhath Puja Special Trains To Run Through Bhopal Division

Three Pairs Of Diwali, Chhath Puja Special Trains To Run Through Bhopal Division

Stoppages include Betul, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Veerangna Laxmi Bai Jhansi, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 08:26 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railways has decided to run three pairs of special trains to various destinations through Itarsi, Bhopal, and Bina of the division with the aim of meeting travel demand during the festive season of Diwali and Chhath.

Read Also
Pitru Paksha Special Train Between Bhopal's Rani Kamalapati And Gaya Runs With Two Additional...
article-image

Details of these special trains are as follows:

Mumbai (CSMT)-Gorakhpur-Mumbai (CSMT) Special (6-6 trips)

Train number 01079 Special will depart from Mumbai (CSMT) from September 26 to November 30 at 22:30 and reach Gorakhpur at 10:00 the next day, and train number 01080 Special will depart from Gorakhpur from September 28 to December 02 at 11:30 and reach Mumbai (CSMT) at 00:40 the next day.

FPJ Shorts
'Mubarka Janamdinn Diya...': Shubman Gill Blushes As Abhishek Sharma Gifts Him A Rose On His 26th Birthday Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video
'Mubarka Janamdinn Diya...': Shubman Gill Blushes As Abhishek Sharma Gifts Him A Rose On His 26th Birthday Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video
Maharashtra Congress Leaders Meet Uddhav Thackeray, Claim Opposition Leader’s Post In Legislative Council
Maharashtra Congress Leaders Meet Uddhav Thackeray, Claim Opposition Leader’s Post In Legislative Council
Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora Seeks ₹20,000 Crore Flood Relief Package From PM Modi - VIDEO
Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora Seeks ₹20,000 Crore Flood Relief Package From PM Modi - VIDEO
Doja Cat's SHOCKING Move At VMAs 2025 Red Carpet Goes Viral After She Bites Into Her Red Lipstick After Applying It– VIDEO
Doja Cat's SHOCKING Move At VMAs 2025 Red Carpet Goes Viral After She Bites Into Her Red Lipstick After Applying It– VIDEO

Stoppages include Dadar Central, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Veerangna Rani Laxmibai (Jhansi), Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti, Khalilabad.

Pune-Gorakhpur-Pune Special (6-5 trips)

Train No. 01415 Special will depart from Pune at 06:50 from September 27 to November 30 and reach Gorakhpur at 16:00 the next day, and Train No. 01416 Special will depart from Gorakhpur at 17:30 from September 28 to December 01 and reach Pune at 03:15 the next day.

Stoppages include Daund Cord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Veerangna Laxmi Bai Jhansi, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti.

Read Also
Bhopal: Gandhi Medical College Notice To Outsourced Company Working On PPP Mode
article-image

Nagpur-Samastipur-Nagpur Weekly Special (10 trips)

Train number 01207 Special will depart from Nagpur on Wednesday at 10:40 from September 24 to November 26 and reach Samastipur on Thursday at 21:30, and train number 01208 Special will depart from Samastipur on Thursday at 23:45 from September 25 to November 27 and reach Nagpur on Saturday at 07:00.

Stoppages include Betul, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Veerangna Laxmi Bai Jhansi, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Three Pairs Of Diwali, Chhath Puja Special Trains To Run Through Bhopal Division

Three Pairs Of Diwali, Chhath Puja Special Trains To Run Through Bhopal Division

Bhopal Power Cut September 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rajeev Gandhi College, South Avenue,...

Bhopal Power Cut September 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rajeev Gandhi College, South Avenue,...

50 Trips Of Puja Special Trains Will Run Through West Central Railway Starting September 26

50 Trips Of Puja Special Trains Will Run Through West Central Railway Starting September 26

Two Thieves Caught On Camera Breaking Into Medical Store, Finding Nothing; Steal Bike From Neighbor...

Two Thieves Caught On Camera Breaking Into Medical Store, Finding Nothing; Steal Bike From Neighbor...

Bizarre! Gwalior Man Pretends To Be Dead In Veerpur Dam For Reel, Flees After Cops Arrive; WATCH

Bizarre! Gwalior Man Pretends To Be Dead In Veerpur Dam For Reel, Flees After Cops Arrive; WATCH