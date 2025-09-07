 Pitru Paksha Special Train Between Bhopal's Rani Kamalapati And Gaya Runs With Two Additional Coaches From September 7
Passengers can avail of this facility till 20 September 2025, with the train starting from Rani Kamalapati station on September 7, 2025, and from Gaya on September 10.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To manage the additional passenger traffic on Bhopal division, 2 extra coaches of air-conditioned 3-tier and sleeper category are being permanently added to the Pitru Paksha special trains between Rani Kamalapati–Gaya–Rani Kamalapati.

After this addition, the total number of coaches becomes 24, with three AC-3 coaches and 14 sleeper class coaches. Passengers can avail of this facility till 20 September 2025, with the train starting from Rani Kamalapati station on September 7, 2025, and from Gaya on September 10.

Rani Kamalapati–Gaya–Rani Kamalapati Pitru Paksha Special Train (03–03 trips)

01661 Pitru Paksha Special Train departs from Rani Kamalapati on September 7, September 12, and September 17 at 13:20 hrs and reaches Gaya the next day at 09:30 hrs. (03 services)

01662 Pitru Paksha Special Train leaves Gaya on September 10, September 15, and September 20 at 14:15 hrs and reaches Rani Kamalapati the next day at 10:45 hrs. (03 services)

The train will make scheduled stops at several important stations along the route, including Bhopal, Vidisha, Ganjbasoda, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Bhabua Road, Sasaram, Dehri on Sone, and Anugrah Narayan Road, allowing passengers from these cities and towns convenient access to the Pitru Paksha special service.

