 Bhopal: Van Vihar Educates People On Vulture Conservation; Workshop Highlights Impact Of Diclofenac On Vulture Population
Saturday, September 06, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of International Vulture Day, Van Vihar National Park on Saturday hosted an awareness programme to educate public about the critical role vultures play in maintaining ecological balance.

The event highlighted how the use of diclofenac, a veterinary drug commonly used in treating cattle, has had a devastating effect on vulture populations in India.

Mass decline of the species

Experts explained that vultures feeding on carcasses of treated animals suffer kidney failure, leading to mass decline of the species.

Workshop on ‘Vulture Protection and Conservation’

The programme was organised in collaboration with WWF India and the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS). A workshop on ‘Vulture Protection and Conservation’ was also held, aimed at spreading scientific knowledge and promoting vulture-safe practices.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Shubhranjan Sen attended the event along with other senior forest officials. Discussions focused on importance of vultures as natural scavengers and their contribution to preventing the spread of disease.

The programme concluded with call for stricter control over veterinary use of diclofenac and more awareness drives in rural and urban areas.

