Viral Video Shows Men Chasing Tiny Leopard Cubs Near Omkareshwar, One Cub Jumps Into Trench In Fear

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two tiny leopard cubs were chased and scared by a group of men in the forest near Gunjari village, close to Omkareshwar.

A video of the men chasing the cubs is going viral on social media on Sunday.

In the video, the cubs — believed to be only a few weeks old — can be seen running away in fear as several men follow them while filming. One of the frightened cubs was forced to jump into a deep trench to escape.

The mother leopard was not seen nearby, and the cubs appeared to be alone.

Experts say such actions can be dangerous for both animals and humans. Disturbing wild animals, especially young ones, can lead to serious harm.

“These cubs are part of the forest and should be left alone. Chasing them can separate them from their mother and even lead to their death,” said a forest officer.

People across the state are calling for strict action against those involved. Animal welfare groups are also asking for more awareness about treating wildlife with respect.

“This is not entertainment. It is cruelty. We need to teach people, especially children, to protect wildlife, not harm it,” said an animal rights volunteer.

Forest officials are now looking into the incident and trying to identify the men in the video. They have also warned that such acts are punishable under wildlife protection laws.

Wild animals belong in the wild. The best way to protect them is to observe from a distance and never interfere.