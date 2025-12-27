 Indore News: Indore Municipal Corporation Removes Illegal Structures In Zone 22
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 01:00 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Indore Municipal Corporation Removes Illegal Structures In Zone 22 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) carried out a removal drive against illegal constructions in Zone No 22, covering areas of Talawali Chanda and Gulab Bagh Colony.

Additional municipal commissioner Rohit Sisodia said that under the drive, an illegal G+1 structure spread over nearly 1,000 square feet in Gulab Bagh Colony, falling under Ward No 31, was removed.

article-image

In a separate case, the removal team initiated action against illegally constructed shops near the Talawali Chanda pond in Ward No 35. During the operation, the concerned property owner sought time to remove the encroachment. The civic body granted a five-day deadline and directed the owner to dismantle the illegal construction within the stipulated period.

The removal action was carried out in the presence of building officer Vishal Rathore, building inspectors, removal assistant Bablu Kalyane, and other IMC officials.

The corporation has reiterated that strict action will continue against unauthorised constructions to ensure compliance with building regulations and prevent encroachments across the city.

Indore News: Indore Municipal Corporation Removes Illegal Structures In Zone 22

Indore News: Indore Municipal Corporation Removes Illegal Structures In Zone 22

