Indore News: Congress Protests At DISCOM Office Over Smart Meter Issues

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The City Congress staged a protest outside the DISCOM office near Daly College on Friday. The protest was organised against the alleged compulsory installation of smart meters in residential areas and the rising complaints related to high electricity bills.

Party leaders claimed that citizens are being forced to accept smart meters even when they do not want them.

The protest was led by City Congress president Chintu Choukse, who stated that the current meters installed in homes are functioning properly and people should not be pressurised to replace them.

He alleged that the electricity department is threatening consumers by accusing them of theft if they refuse smart meters. He also said many people are receiving electricity bills higher than their actual usage creating financial pressure on common households.

Choukse pointed out that when complaints are made, meters are sent for testing and no follow-up is done. During this period, if bills are not paid, power supply is disconnected and Rs 300 is charged for reconnection. He demanded that until complaints are resolved, power connections should not be cut and no penalty should be charged.

After raising slogans and holding a demonstration, Congress members submitted a memorandum addressed to the Managing Director of the electricity company.

The memorandum demanded immediate redressal of complaints related to high bills, incorrect readings, and forced installation of smart meters. Several party leaders and workers were present during the protest, assuring citizens that the issue will be taken forward if immediate solutions are not provided.