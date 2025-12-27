 Indore News: Congress Protests At DISCOM Office Over Smart Meter Issues
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Congress Protests At DISCOM Office Over Smart Meter Issues

Indore News: Congress Protests At DISCOM Office Over Smart Meter Issues

Choukse pointed out that when complaints are made, meters are sent for testing and no follow-up is done. During this period, if bills are not paid, power supply is disconnected and Rs 300 is charged for reconnection. He demanded that until complaints are resolved, power connections should not be cut and no penalty should be charged.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 12:56 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Congress Protests At DISCOM Office Over Smart Meter Issues | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The City Congress staged a protest outside the DISCOM office near Daly College on Friday. The protest was organised against the alleged compulsory installation of smart meters in residential areas and the rising complaints related to high electricity bills.

Party leaders claimed that citizens are being forced to accept smart meters even when they do not want them.

The protest was led by City Congress president Chintu Choukse, who stated that the current meters installed in homes are functioning properly and people should not be pressurised to replace them.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh December 26, 2025, Weather Updates: Severe Cold, Dense Fog Grip State; Pachmarhi...
article-image

He alleged that the electricity department is threatening consumers by accusing them of theft if they refuse smart meters. He also said many people are receiving electricity bills higher than their actual usage creating financial pressure on common households.

FPJ Shorts
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Marks Veer Bal Diwas At Kirtan Samagam, Hails Sikh Gurus’ Legacy Of Sacrifice
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Marks Veer Bal Diwas At Kirtan Samagam, Hails Sikh Gurus’ Legacy Of Sacrifice
VIDEO: Virat Kohli Fans Climb Trees, Water Tanker To Watch Delhi Match After BCCI Allows No Spectators
VIDEO: Virat Kohli Fans Climb Trees, Water Tanker To Watch Delhi Match After BCCI Allows No Spectators
Western Railway Extends Dadar–Bhusaval Special Trains Till February 2026 To Meet Rising Passenger Travel Demand
Western Railway Extends Dadar–Bhusaval Special Trains Till February 2026 To Meet Rising Passenger Travel Demand
BMC Elections 2026: Over 9,000 Nomination Forms Distributed As Poll Panel Extends Voter List Deadlines
BMC Elections 2026: Over 9,000 Nomination Forms Distributed As Poll Panel Extends Voter List Deadlines

Choukse pointed out that when complaints are made, meters are sent for testing and no follow-up is done. During this period, if bills are not paid, power supply is disconnected and Rs 300 is charged for reconnection. He demanded that until complaints are resolved, power connections should not be cut and no penalty should be charged.

After raising slogans and holding a demonstration, Congress members submitted a memorandum addressed to the Managing Director of the electricity company.

The memorandum demanded immediate redressal of complaints related to high bills, incorrect readings, and forced installation of smart meters. Several party leaders and workers were present during the protest, assuring citizens that the issue will be taken forward if immediate solutions are not provided.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Congress Protests At DISCOM Office Over Smart Meter Issues

Indore News: Congress Protests At DISCOM Office Over Smart Meter Issues

MP News: State Transport Undertaking Plans To Run Interstate Buses

MP News: State Transport Undertaking Plans To Run Interstate Buses

MP News: Union Minister Amit Shah Gave Several Subtle Messages During His Trip

MP News: Union Minister Amit Shah Gave Several Subtle Messages During His Trip

MP News: Railways Announce Ajmer - Hyderabad Special Train For Ajmer Urs Mela 2025; Halts At...

MP News: Railways Announce Ajmer - Hyderabad Special Train For Ajmer Urs Mela 2025; Halts At...

MP News: 30-Year-Old Jumps Into Narmada River From Dewas Bridge, Dies

MP News: 30-Year-Old Jumps Into Narmada River From Dewas Bridge, Dies