 Speeding Car Hits Bike In Jabalpur; Three Dead, Four Critically Injured
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
Speeding Car Hits Bike In Jabalpur; Three Dead, Four Critically Injured

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident occurred in Jabalpur on Saturday night, where a speeding Creta car collided with a bike, killing three people.

According to police, the accident occurred on the Patan-Shahpura Road. Here, Shakeela Bi (45), a resident of Shahpura, was returning from Patan on a bike with her sons - Ramzan alias Shoaib (19) and Faizan (12). 

Near Gwari village, their bike was hit from behind by a white car.

Shakeela Bi died on the spot, while Faizan succumbed to injuries on Sunday morning during treatment. Another victim, Fagni Bai (60), a pedestrian from Gwari village, was also killed in the accident. 

The impact of the collision was so severe that the bike was completely crushed after hitting an iron railing. 

Eyewitnesses said that if the railing had not been there, the car would have fallen straight into the drain, putting the passengers’ lives at greater risk.

The car driver, Laxman Singh (80), along with three others, was injured and admitted to a private hospital in Jabalpur. Police confirmed that the condition of three of the four injured remains critical.

Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem and further investigation into the accident is underway.

