Bhopal: Gandhi Medical College Notice To Outsourced Company Working On PPP Mode

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy has erupted at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) over the operation of MRI services.

The hospital management has issued a notice to the private agency operating the MRI centre under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, ordering it to vacate the premises and wind up the services.

The agency has alleged that the management is deliberately withholding payments and using pressure tactics to remove them, despite the agreement still being valid. The dispute has escalated to the point where Hamidia Hospital’s Rs 250-crore new project has come to a standstill.

In 2017, MP Falguni Nirman Pvt Ltd was awarded 10-year contract to operate CT Scan and MRI services, offering patients diagnostic tests at rates lower than the market price.

GMC management argues that since the college has procured a new MRI machine, outsourced services are no longer required.

JUDA president Dr Kuldeep Gupta said, “GMC administration has issued notice to outsource company working on PPP mode for MRI and CT scan services as two MRI machines have been installed last month.

However, GMC discussions are ongoing at higher levels and there are meetings between the administration and the agency.”