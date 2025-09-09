Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva Rollout From Indore | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed that Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva should be launched from Indore at the earliest. He asked that the service should ensure reasonable bus fares while prioritising passenger facilities.

During a review of the transport department’s work at Mantralaya on Tuesday, the Chief Minister emphasised that bus stops must be kept clean and passengers should be provided better facilities. He also asked the department to strengthen monitoring of revenue collection.

The CM said that electric vehicles and related infrastructure be promoted as part of the Parivahan Seva initiative. Rules for the service must be strictly followed, including mandatory display of city and village names on the front glass of buses and at bus stops.

To reduce road accidents, controlling vehicle speed and regularly checking drivers’ documents were highlighted. He also insisted that passenger buses must have insurance, staff should treat passengers well, facilities should be provided for up-down commuters, and special care must be given to Divyang passengers. Regular interdepartmental meetings should be held and road-related shortcomings addressed immediately.

Transport Secretary Manish Singh said that survey for public bus operations in Ujjain has been completed. Route surveys for Jabalpur and Indore are also done, along with estimates of the number of buses by category.