 SAPAKS Flags Gaps In Government Report In High Court; New Promotion Rules
SAPAKS Flags Gaps In Government Report In High Court; New Promotion Rules

High Court had already stayed implementation of reservation in promotions

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
SAPAKS Flags Gaps In Government Report In High Court; New Promotion Rules | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Samanya Pichhda Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj (SAPAKS), which has challenged the state government’s new promotion policy in the High Court, said the primary report filed by government fails to address key objections, including issues related to creamy layer and the reversion of officials promoted under old rules.

High Court had already stayed implementation of reservation in promotions, ruling that newly framed rules cannot be enforced for now. The interim order was passed in response to SAPAKS’s petition.

On June 17, the Mohan Yadav Cabinet approved new promotion rules, which were officially notified on June 19, 2025. However, the government has neither withdrawn its Special Leave Petition from the Supreme Court nor demoted employees promoted under the previous rules.

When SAPAKS filed its petition, High Court directed the government to clarify differences between the new and old rules and explain why the pending Supreme Court petition had not been withdrawn.

Advocate Anmol Shrivastava, representing the petitioner, said, “Today, government requested more time. Since their reply was filed only on Monday evening, petitioners needed time to review. Considering both requests, High Court fixed the next hearing for Tuesday.

The primary report does not address any objections raised in petition. It only talks about M Natarajan and Genrail Singh cases, without clarifying how the rules will be implemented.”

Senior advocate C.S. Vaidyanathan appeared on behalf of state government during the hearing.

