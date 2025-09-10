Tribal Groups Clash Over 60 Hectares Forest Land In MP’s Guna; One Dead, Over A Dozen Injured

Two Tribal Communities Clash Over 60 Hectares Forest Land In MP’s Guna; One Dead, Over A Dozen Injured | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A violent clash was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna over a forest land which left a person dead and over a dozen injured.

According to information, the incident took place in Chakari village, where nearly 500 members of the Bhil and Bhilala tribal communities came face-to-face during a dispute over possession of forest land.

The conflict escalated during a community panchayat meeting which was called to resolve the long-standing issue.

Both sides claimed rights over the land, however, when no decision was reached, the tensions turned into a violent clash.

Around 300-400 people from both sides attacked each other. They used slingshots and stones. Many people sustained head injuries, and one person is dead, reportedly.

Tribes did not let police in

After receiving information, senior officials including the SDM, Tehsildar, and SDOP reached the spot along with heavy police force.

However, villagers did not allow them to enter the area and the body of the deceased could not be retrieved immediately.

Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal confirmed the dispute between the Bhil and Bhilala communities over nearly 60 hectares of forest land.

He said one death has been reported but official confirmation is awaited.

The administration and police are monitoring the situation closely to maintain law and order.