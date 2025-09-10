Indore Lokayukta Nabs Junior Engineer Red-Handed Accepting ₹12k Bribe

Indore Lokayukta Nabs Junior Engineer Red-Handed Accepting ₹12k |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Lokayukta team nabbed a sub-engineer red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹12k, as reported on Wednesday.

The Lokayukta was acting on the complaint of Raju Waghmare (38), a contractor from village Devarimal, Nepanagar tehsil in Burhanpur district, under the strict anti-corruption directives of Lokayukta Director General Yogesh Deshmukh.

He alleged that Mahendra Kothari (28), Sub-Engineer at Janpad Panchayat Khaknar, demanded a bribe of ₹20k for approving and submitting the valuation report of a completed contract work.

According to information, Waghmare had taken a contract worth ₹5 lakh for building an entrance gate in Gram Panchayat Hingna, which he completed three months ago.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: CBI Arrests Vyapam Scam Accused From Haridwar After 12 Years Of Search

When he approached the Sub-Engineer for valuation, Kothari allegedly demanded a bribe.

Later on, Waghmare filed a complaint with Superintendent of Police at Lokayukta Indore, Rajesh Sahay. The allegations were then verified and found to be true.

On September 10, Lokayukta set-up a trap, during which the team caught Mahendra Kothari red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹12k.

He has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

The trap team included Acting Inspector Sachin Pateria, Head Constable Vivek Mishra, Constables Vijay Kumar, Pawan Patoria, Shailendra Singh Baghel, and Krishan Ahirwar.