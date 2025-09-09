Madhya Pradesh: CBI Arrests Vyapam Scam Accused From Haridwar After 12 Years Of Search |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a 12-year-long chase, the CBI arrested an impersonator who appeared in the exam on behalf of a candidate in the Police Constable Recruitment Test (PCRT)-2013 in Madhya Pradesh, said officials on Tuesday.

The absconding accused Shailendra Kumar was arrested in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, in connection with a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 15, 2013, officials said.

The CBI officials said that the accused had appeared in the exam on behalf of a candidate and was earlier arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police.

However, Kumar failed to appear when the CBI filed the charge sheet in June 2017 and had been absconding since then. He was formally declared an absconder in July 2018, the officials said.

Recently, the CBI used technical intelligence to obtain crucial leads, which helped confirm his identity and pinpoint his location in Haridwar. Acting swiftly on this intelligence, a CBI team successfully traced and apprehended him on Monday.

However, Kumar failed to appear when the CBI filed the charge sheet in June 2017 and has been absconding since then. He was formally declared an absconder in July 2018, the officials said.

Recently, the CBI used technical intelligence to develop crucial leads, which helped confirm his identity and pinpoint his location in Haridwar. Acting swiftly on this intelligence, a CBI team successfully traced and apprehended him on Monday.