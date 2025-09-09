MP's Gandhi Medical College Alumni Call On Dy CM Rajendra Shukla, Demand Playground, Better Parking For Doctors |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Gandhi Medical College (GMC) alumni met Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and urged for better amenities for doctors and medical students. The delegation demanded a playground and improved parking arrangements on the institute premises.

They also sought upgradation of infrastructure, including renovation of the auditorium building, sound system, and air conditioning, along with improvements in hostels. Stressing the need for cleanliness, the delegation reiterated their demand for a proper playground and adequate parking facilities for doctors.

The alumni also discussed preparations for their Platinum Jubilee Maha Kumbh, scheduled for December 20–21, to mark 70 years of Gandhi Medical College.

CM Yadav promises medical college with all the amenities in Jhabua

However, recently while addressing the medical students of Barkatullah University CM Mohan assured all facilities in the colleges as he prioritises education over everything.

Yadav said, "Employment oriented courses are being started in the colleges and universities of the state. Medical college prepared with all the amenities in Jhabua."

The minister also declared that languages of other Indian states will be taught in MP universities. The initiative aims to promote linguistic approach amid ongoing language debates across the country.