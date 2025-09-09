Madhya Pradesh: ED Attaches Property Worth ₹34 Crore In Connection With Dabba Trading Case

Madhya Pradesh: ED Attaches Property Worth ₹34 Crore In Dabba Trading Case; Total Proceeds Of Crime Seized And Attached So Far Stand At ₹58.39 Crore | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties valued at Rs 34.26 crore in Dabba Trading, officials said on Tuesday.

The properties belong to Vishal Agnihotri, Tarun Shrivastava, Hitesh Agrawal, Dharmesh Rajnikant Trivedi, Srinivasan Ramasamy, Karan Solanki, Dhaval Devraj Jain and their family members, said officials on Tuesday. ED initiated investigations on the basis of FIR registered at Lasudia Police Station, Indore under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The investigations revealed that people concerned have been operating multiple entities and platforms engaged in illegal dabba trading and online betting operations. These entities include V Money, VM Trading (M/s Standard Trades Limited), 11Starss, Lotusbook247, 8 Stock Heights, Goldmine, Vertex, Gamebetleague, iBull Capital Ltd, Playbook, TargetFX, World777 and others. Funds collected from investors and participants were routed through mule bank accounts, hawala channels, and crypto currency transactions.

Search operations, conducted in December 2024 and earlier this year in June and July across Indore, Bhopal, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad, led to the seizure of voluminous incriminating records, digital devices, cash, silver, gold, and crypto currency.

Statements recorded under Section 50 of PMLA established the flow of funds and their utilization in acquiring assets in the names of promoters, family members and associated entities. Further, Proceeds of Crime (PoC) worth Rs 24.13 crore in the form of cash, luxury watches, gold, diamond jewellery, bank accounts and DEMAT account holdings have already been seized and frozen in this case. The total PoC attached, seized in the case amounts to Rs 58.39 crore.