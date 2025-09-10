 Arrest Warrant Issued Against BJP Minister MLA Surendra Patwa Over Corruption
Patwa, a former minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, is facing several cases related to cheque bounce.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An arrest warrant was issued against Madhya Pradesh MLA Surendra Patwa on Tuesday night.

Surendra Patwa is the BJP MLA from Bhojpur constituency in Raisen district and nephew of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Sundarlal Patwa.

The warrant was issued by the MP-MLA Court in Indore. 

The court also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to arrest Patwa and present him before the court.

The warrant has been issued under sections 420, 409, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He has been asked to appear before the court on 16 September 2025.

Further details are awaited.

