Case Against Dy Registrar 2 Others For Causing ₹3 Lakh Loss To State Exchequer | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Sagar unit of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered an FIR against the then deputy registrar and two others for evading stamp duty of Rs 3.19 lakh by tampering a land map, said officials on Tuesday.

EOW DG, Upendra Jain said that Damoh resident Ajit Agarwal had filed a complaint that Damoh resident Lakhan Lal Patel had bought 0.71 hectares of land for Rs 57.73 lakh in 2018. In 2020, he sold the same land to Jagjit Singh Wadhwa for Rs 27.93 lakh.

To reduce the stamp duty levied in the registration of the land, Jagjit Singh Wadhwa and Lakhan Lal Patel, in conspiracy with the then deputy registrar Ulhas Nakhre, showed in the registry that this land was in the inner area and not on the bypass road.

After investigating the case, the EOW registered an FIR against the three.