 Case Against Dy Registrar 2 Others For Causing ₹3 Lakh Loss To State Exchequer
Case registered for evading stamp duty of Rs 3.19 lakh by tampering a land map

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
Case Against Dy Registrar 2 Others For Causing ₹3 Lakh Loss To State Exchequer | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Sagar unit of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered an FIR against the then deputy registrar and two others for evading stamp duty of Rs 3.19 lakh by tampering a land map, said officials on Tuesday.

EOW DG, Upendra Jain said that Damoh resident Ajit Agarwal had filed a complaint that Damoh resident Lakhan Lal Patel had bought 0.71 hectares of land for Rs 57.73 lakh in 2018. In 2020, he sold the same land to Jagjit Singh Wadhwa for Rs 27.93 lakh.

Case Against Dy Registrar 2 Others For Causing ₹3 Lakh Loss To State Exchequer

