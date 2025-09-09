MP NEET UG Counselling Second Round Extended; Revised Schedule Will Be Uploaded Soon

NEET UG Counselling Second Round Extended; Revised Schedule Will Be Uploaded Soon | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), has extended the second round of NEET-UG counselling.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the MCC said that revised schedule will be uploaded soon. The extension was necessitated due to the process of adding newly accredited seats, MCC stated.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Vivek Tripathi and NSUI state vice-president Ravi Parmar, in a joint press conference, alleged financial irregularities in admissions under the NRI quota during UG counselling in Madhya Pradesh.

They claimed that directors of private medical colleges, in collusion with government officials, were making huge profits by violating admission norms.

The duo alleged that students who had completed their Class 10 and 12 exams from other states were submitting fake domicile certificates of Madhya Pradesh to secure admissions.

They demanded that admissions under the NRI quota be conducted strictly in line with Supreme Court guidelines. They further claimed that the MCC had taken cognisance of the irregularities raised by the NSUI and decided to postpone the NRI quota admission process until further orders.