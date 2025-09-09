 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Hold Meeting With Investors In Kolkata On Wednesday
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Hold Meeting With Investors In Kolkata On Wednesday

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Hold Meeting With Investors In Kolkata On Wednesday

To attract investment, the investors will be informed about the 18 new policies of the state government

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Hold Meeting With Investors In Kolkata On Wednesday | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav will hold a one-to-one meeting with representatives of leading industrial houses in Kolkata on Wednesday. He will discuss possibilities of investment in textile, manufacturing, food processing, renewable energy and other sectors.

During the interactive session, a special presentation on PM Mitra Park, Dhar will be given to explore the investment-related possibilities. To attract investment, the investors will be informed about the 18 new policies of the state government which were launched during the Global Investors’ Summit held some months ago.

Read Also
For Peek Into Bhopal’s Past, City Museum To Open Next Year; Housed At Moti Mahal, 178-Year-Old...
article-image

A film on Infinite possibilities in Madhya Pradesh will also be shown. The Investors will be acquainted with the integrated land bank, Plug N Play infrastructure and industrial corridors etc.

According to CM, The state has immense potential in sectors such as industry, heavy industry, MSMEs and IT. The CM also plans to hold discussions with investors about the unique strengths and development opportunities in regions like Chambal, Mahakaushal, Vindhya, Malwa and Bundelkhand.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Peace Along Nepal Border Amid Unrest - VIDEO
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Peace Along Nepal Border Amid Unrest - VIDEO
Apple Launch Event 2025: AirPods Pro 3 With 2X Better ANC, 10-Hour Battery Life Unveiled
Apple Launch Event 2025: AirPods Pro 3 With 2X Better ANC, 10-Hour Battery Life Unveiled
Mumbai News: 3 Developers Bid For Abhyudaya Nagar Redevelopment After A Long Delay
Mumbai News: 3 Developers Bid For Abhyudaya Nagar Redevelopment After A Long Delay
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks Report On Viral Ajit Pawar Video From Solapur
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks Report On Viral Ajit Pawar Video From Solapur

The tour is aimed at boosting the state’s prosperity and creating employment opportunities. CM Yadav said his government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to welfare of all sections of society.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SAPAKS Flags Gaps In Government Report In High Court; New Promotion Rules

SAPAKS Flags Gaps In Government Report In High Court; New Promotion Rules

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Hold Meeting With Investors In Kolkata On Wednesday

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Hold Meeting With Investors In Kolkata On Wednesday

Madhya Pradesh: Two Booked For Kidnapping Relative’s Minor Daughter In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Two Booked For Kidnapping Relative’s Minor Daughter In Bhopal

For Peek Into Bhopal’s Past, City Museum To Open Next Year; Housed At Moti Mahal, 178-Year-Old...

For Peek Into Bhopal’s Past, City Museum To Open Next Year; Housed At Moti Mahal, 178-Year-Old...

MP's Gandhi Medical College Alumni Call On Dy CM Rajendra Shukla, Demand Playground, Better Parking...

MP's Gandhi Medical College Alumni Call On Dy CM Rajendra Shukla, Demand Playground, Better Parking...