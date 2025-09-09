Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Hold Meeting With Investors In Kolkata On Wednesday | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav will hold a one-to-one meeting with representatives of leading industrial houses in Kolkata on Wednesday. He will discuss possibilities of investment in textile, manufacturing, food processing, renewable energy and other sectors.

During the interactive session, a special presentation on PM Mitra Park, Dhar will be given to explore the investment-related possibilities. To attract investment, the investors will be informed about the 18 new policies of the state government which were launched during the Global Investors’ Summit held some months ago.

A film on Infinite possibilities in Madhya Pradesh will also be shown. The Investors will be acquainted with the integrated land bank, Plug N Play infrastructure and industrial corridors etc.

According to CM, The state has immense potential in sectors such as industry, heavy industry, MSMEs and IT. The CM also plans to hold discussions with investors about the unique strengths and development opportunities in regions like Chambal, Mahakaushal, Vindhya, Malwa and Bundelkhand.

The tour is aimed at boosting the state’s prosperity and creating employment opportunities. CM Yadav said his government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to welfare of all sections of society.