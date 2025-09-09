Promise Of Ayushman Card: Conmen Lure Residents Of Two Colonies Into Sharing ID, Biometrics In Madhya Pradesh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Documents of residents of two colonies here, collected under the pretext of facilitating Ayushman Bharat health cards, were allegedly misused to procure SIM cards later sold to cybercriminals, a police investigation into a financial crime revealed.

The police found that several SIM cards used in scams were registered under the names of unsuspecting locals.

Crime Branch officials said similar cases have surfaced in multiple districts of Madhya Pradesh, indicating a wider network at play. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the gang, identify its members, and dismantle the full chain of fraud. Police suspect local involvement and are scanning CCTV footage from the neighbourhoods to establish the accused’s identity.

The scam primarily targeted residents of Shyam Nagar Multi, Arera Colony, and Gond Basti in Gandhi Nagar. Victims told police that nearly 18 months ago, two young men visited their neighbourhoods, claiming to be agents authorised to make Ayushman Bharat cards.

They assured residents that the cards would provide free medical treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh per family. Convinced, dozens of people handed over their Aadhaar cards, allowed biometric scans, posed for photos, and even paid Rs 100 as a processing fee. The men promised to deliver the cards later, collecting an additional Rs 50 at the time, but never returned.

Residents fear their sensitive data may have been sold to fraud networks outside the state. “We trusted them because they spoke convincingly about Ayushman cards. Now we fear our Aadhaar details have been misused,” said one of the victims who reported the matter.

Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid sharing documents or biometric details with unknown individuals. They stressed that Ayushman Bharat enrollment is free and does not involve agents charging fees.

Officials also said that anyone suspecting a misuse of their documents should report it immediately, as cybercriminals may exploit such information for financial fraud.

Two PoS agents booked

Police investigations revealed that two PoS (Point of Sale) agents, operating through outlets, played a key role by issuing SIM cards using these stolen credentials.

Both agents have been booked for their involvement. Authorities are also investigating whether the fraudsters opened bank accounts using the same documents to route proceeds from cybercrimes.