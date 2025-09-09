 Promise Of Ayushman Card: Conmen Lure Residents Of Two Colonies Into Sharing ID, Biometrics In Madhya Pradesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPromise Of Ayushman Card: Conmen Lure Residents Of Two Colonies Into Sharing ID, Biometrics In Madhya Pradesh

Promise Of Ayushman Card: Conmen Lure Residents Of Two Colonies Into Sharing ID, Biometrics In Madhya Pradesh

Data likely used to procure SIM cards; Cyber Crime branch probing case

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
Promise Of Ayushman Card: Conmen Lure Residents Of Two Colonies Into Sharing ID, Biometrics In Madhya Pradesh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Documents of residents of two colonies here, collected under the pretext of facilitating Ayushman Bharat health cards, were allegedly misused to procure SIM cards later sold to cybercriminals, a police investigation into a financial crime revealed.

The police found that several SIM cards used in scams were registered under the names of unsuspecting locals.

Crime Branch officials said similar cases have surfaced in multiple districts of Madhya Pradesh, indicating a wider network at play. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the gang, identify its members, and dismantle the full chain of fraud. Police suspect local involvement and are scanning CCTV footage from the neighbourhoods to establish the accused’s identity.

The scam primarily targeted residents of Shyam Nagar Multi, Arera Colony, and Gond Basti in Gandhi Nagar. Victims told police that nearly 18 months ago, two young men visited their neighbourhoods, claiming to be agents authorised to make Ayushman Bharat cards.

FPJ Shorts
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices in India Revealed; Pre-Orders Begin September 12
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices in India Revealed; Pre-Orders Begin September 12
NIA Conducts Multi-State Raids In ISIS-Linked Terror Conspiracy, Questions Mumbai Man
NIA Conducts Multi-State Raids In ISIS-Linked Terror Conspiracy, Questions Mumbai Man
Shahapur Tragedy: Third Devotee’s Body Recovered After Three-Day Search Of Ganesh Visarjan
Shahapur Tragedy: Third Devotee’s Body Recovered After Three-Day Search Of Ganesh Visarjan
Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max With 256GB Starting Storage, Triple 48-Megapixel Fusion Cameras Launched In India
Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max With 256GB Starting Storage, Triple 48-Megapixel Fusion Cameras Launched In India

They assured residents that the cards would provide free medical treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh per family. Convinced, dozens of people handed over their Aadhaar cards, allowed biometric scans, posed for photos, and even paid Rs 100 as a processing fee. The men promised to deliver the cards later, collecting an additional Rs 50 at the time, but never returned.

Residents fear their sensitive data may have been sold to fraud networks outside the state. “We trusted them because they spoke convincingly about Ayushman cards. Now we fear our Aadhaar details have been misused,” said one of the victims who reported the matter.

Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid sharing documents or biometric details with unknown individuals. They stressed that Ayushman Bharat enrollment is free and does not involve agents charging fees.

Officials also said that anyone suspecting a misuse of their documents should report it immediately, as cybercriminals may exploit such information for financial fraud.

Read Also
Dhaba Cook Stunned As ₹46 Crore Tax Notice Lands In His Name In MP's Bhind; Bank Account Misused...
article-image

Two PoS agents booked

Police investigations revealed that two PoS (Point of Sale) agents, operating through outlets, played a key role by issuing SIM cards using these stolen credentials.

Both agents have been booked for their involvement. Authorities are also investigating whether the fraudsters opened bank accounts using the same documents to route proceeds from cybercrimes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Government Prefers Regular Recruits In Field Posting

Madhya Pradesh Government Prefers Regular Recruits In Field Posting

Madhya Pradesh: ED Attaches Property Worth ₹34 Crore In Connection With Dabba Trading Case

Madhya Pradesh: ED Attaches Property Worth ₹34 Crore In Connection With Dabba Trading Case

Promise Of Ayushman Card: Conmen Lure Residents Of Two Colonies Into Sharing ID, Biometrics In...

Promise Of Ayushman Card: Conmen Lure Residents Of Two Colonies Into Sharing ID, Biometrics In...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Orders Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva Rollout From Indore

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Orders Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva Rollout From Indore

ED Searches 10 Places In Delhi, Bhopal In ₹273 Crore Bank Fraud Case Related To Era Housing And...

ED Searches 10 Places In Delhi, Bhopal In ₹273 Crore Bank Fraud Case Related To Era Housing And...