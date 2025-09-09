Madhya Pradesh Government Prefers Regular Recruits In Field Posting |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has preferred the regular recruits to promotee officers in field postings during the reign of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Chief Secretary Anurag Jain.

Earlier, most of the divisions were under the command of the ‘promotee’ officers. But according to a list of transfers of IAS officers, it came to light that the regular recruits were transferred to six divisions as commissioners.

The regular recruits were sent to Indore and Ujjain as commissioners by removing promotee officers. Sudam Khade is posted in Indore, and Sanjeev Singh in Bhopal. Similarly, Dhananjay Bhadoria was sent to Jabalpur, and Ashish Singh to Ujjain.

The regular recruits Krishna Gopal Tiwari and Surabhi Gupta are already posted in Narmadapuram and Shahdol, respectively.

Among the promoted officers who are working as commissioners are Manoj Khatri (Gwalior and Chambal), Anil Suchari (Sagar) and BS Jamod (Rewa).

The regular recruits are working as collectors in 39 districts. Only 16 districts have promoted officers as collectors. Since the IAS officers’ batch is big, the government is giving priority to the regular recruits for posting as collectors in the districts.

According to the IAS officers’ transfer list, all five regular recruits have been posted as collectors. Although the government is regularly posting IAS officers as collectors, it could not complete the 2016-batch officers’ posting as collectors. Four more officers of this batch are yet to be posted as collectors.

According to a senior officer, since the batch of the junior IAS officer is big, it has become difficult for the government to maintain a balance between regular recruits and promotee officers in field postings.

Once, the ratio of posting of regular recruits and promotee officers as collectors was 60:40. Now, the ratio will be 75:25.