FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
Indore Priest Run Over By BSF Truck, Dies On Spot; Probe On | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A BSF truck allegedly ran over a 55-year-old priest in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Wednesday morning. 

The tragic accident which took place right in front of the Aerodrome police station in the city, killed the victim on the spot.

At present, the body has been sent for post-mortem at the district hospital. Meanwhile, police are still investigating the matter.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 7 am and the deceased was identified as Netrapuri Goswami, a resident of Vijay Shri Colony.

The BSF truck carrying school children from the airport road hit Goswami who was out for his morning walk. He fell to the ground and suffered severe head injuries leading to his instant death.

‘Truck was speeding’

Eyewitnesses said the truck was speeding. Just before the accident, Netrapuri had stopped to chat with some acquaintances. 

As he turned back to resume his walk, the truck suddenly struck him. After the collision, the driver managed to stop the truck nearly 20 feet ahead.

Family members said that Netrapuri worked as a priest. He is survived by his wife and two children. Police confirmed that an investigation is underway to identify the driver and strict action would be taken in the matter.

