Indore: Huge Haul Of Illegal Liquor During Excise Raids |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state excise department launched a drive against the illegal liquor suppliers and seized liquor worth lakhs of rupees as well as vehicles, an officer said on Tuesday.

On the instructions of assistant excise officer Abhishek Tiwari, controller Devesh Chaturvedi and deputy controller Manoj Agrawal constituted the teams to gather information about liquor suppliers and take action against them.

The team of Balda Colony Circle in charge Meera Singh caught a person on a scooter while he was carrying a case of English liquor and a case of beer near Narmada Square. The man Chandraprakash was arrested and booked under the relevant sectiond of the MP Excise Act.

Another team raided Prince Dhaba in the area and seized a carton of beer bottles and some loose liquor bottles. The seized liquor is valued at Rs 1.08 lakh.

The team led by Kachhi Mohalla circle in charge Bhagwandas Ahirwar caught a man while he was carrying about 150 quarters of liquor bottles in a bag on the scooter illegally. The team later raided Mewada Dhaba in Bhagirathpura, Mazedar Dhaba in Hira Nagar area and Jalsa Dhaba in Hira Nagar and recovered 13 bottles of English liquor from there. Three cases have been registered and investigation is on. Liquor worth Rs 1.32 lakh were seized from here.

The team of Malwa Mill A circle in charge Manmohan Sharma seized 90 quarters of liquor bottles from a house in Bajrang Nagar. The liquor was stored there illegally. The team of Internal Circle in charge Ashish Jain caught a person named Lokendra from Amabamolia Road while he was carrying two cartons containing country made liquor.