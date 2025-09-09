Indore: Panel Discussion On Family Business Vs Entrepreneurship At DCBM |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of DCBMs MBA induction programme and also marking the introduction of value added certification in family managed business & entrepreneurship, a panel discussion was conducted on the topic “Balancing Legacy and Innovation: Family-Managed Businesses and Startups”.

The distinguished panel included Nipun Agrawal – director, PATH India Ltd, Pallav R. Khandelwal – CEO, MyDNAPedia India, Rohit Badlani – director, MB Foods Pvt Ltd and CA Harshaditya Kabra – partner, Accorg Consulting, all of them who shared their journeys, perspectives, and insights with the maiden MBA batch. The panel discussion was moderated by prof Dr Sonal Sisodia, principal DCBM.

The panel discussion revolved around how family-managed businesses are the backbone of India’s economy, built on trust, legacy, and resilience. At the same time, startups have shown us the power of innovation, agility, and disruption.

The panel highlighted the importance of digital transformation while ensuring long-standing trust and relationships with clients. Speakers pointed out that family businesses can learn agility, innovation, and willingness to take risks from startups. In turn, startups should borrow stability, resilience, and long-term orientation from family businesses.