 Indore: Panel Discussion On Family Business Vs Entrepreneurship At DCBM
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Panel Discussion On Family Business Vs Entrepreneurship At DCBM

Indore: Panel Discussion On Family Business Vs Entrepreneurship At DCBM

A panel discussion was conducted on the topic “Balancing Legacy and Innovation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Panel Discussion On Family Business Vs Entrepreneurship At DCBM |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of DCBMs MBA induction programme and also marking the introduction of value added certification in family managed business & entrepreneurship, a panel discussion was conducted on the topic “Balancing Legacy and Innovation: Family-Managed Businesses and Startups”.

The distinguished panel included Nipun Agrawal – director, PATH India Ltd, Pallav R. Khandelwal – CEO, MyDNAPedia India, Rohit Badlani – director, MB Foods Pvt Ltd and CA Harshaditya Kabra – partner, Accorg Consulting, all of them who shared their journeys, perspectives, and insights with the maiden MBA batch. The panel discussion was moderated by prof Dr Sonal Sisodia, principal DCBM.

Read Also
CBI Arrests Indore's Teerth Gopicon MD Mahesh Kumbhani For Submitting ₹183 Crore Fake Bank...
article-image

The panel discussion revolved around how family-managed businesses are the backbone of India’s economy, built on trust, legacy, and resilience. At the same time, startups have shown us the power of innovation, agility, and disruption.

The panel highlighted the importance of digital transformation while ensuring long-standing trust and relationships with clients. Speakers pointed out that family businesses can learn agility, innovation, and willingness to take risks from startups. In turn, startups should borrow stability, resilience, and long-term orientation from family businesses.

FPJ Shorts
Afghanistan Beat Hong Kong By 94 Runs In Asia Cup Opener
Afghanistan Beat Hong Kong By 94 Runs In Asia Cup Opener
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices in India Revealed; Pre-Orders Begin September 12
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices in India Revealed; Pre-Orders Begin September 12
NIA Conducts Multi-State Raids In ISIS-Linked Terror Conspiracy, Questions Mumbai Man
NIA Conducts Multi-State Raids In ISIS-Linked Terror Conspiracy, Questions Mumbai Man
Shahapur Tragedy: Third Devotee’s Body Recovered After Three-Day Search Of Ganesh Visarjan
Shahapur Tragedy: Third Devotee’s Body Recovered After Three-Day Search Of Ganesh Visarjan

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Agile Workers Warn Of Strike From Sept 10 Over Salary Cut In Indore

Agile Workers Warn Of Strike From Sept 10 Over Salary Cut In Indore

DAVV Completes Special Re-Evaluation Of B.Ed 4th Semester's Answer Sheets

DAVV Completes Special Re-Evaluation Of B.Ed 4th Semester's Answer Sheets

Indore: Panel Discussion On Family Business Vs Entrepreneurship At DCBM

Indore: Panel Discussion On Family Business Vs Entrepreneurship At DCBM

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Bats For Indigenous Cow Rearing

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Bats For Indigenous Cow Rearing

Bizman Chirag Jain Murder Case: Accused Vivek Jain Arrested After 18 Days Of Manhunt

Bizman Chirag Jain Murder Case: Accused Vivek Jain Arrested After 18 Days Of Manhunt