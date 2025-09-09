Agile Workers Warn Of Strike From Sept 10 Over Salary Cut In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Serious irregularities have surfaced in the contract management of MY Hospital following the horrific incident where newborns were bitten by rats.

The private firm Agile Company, responsible for sanitation and pest control, is accused of deceiving the college administration by showing inflated manpower figures on paper.

While the company claimed to have deployed 45 workers in the Super Speciality Hospital, only 18 were actually found working. This revelation came from Agile’s own employees, who on Tuesday approached the Dean’s office with their grievances.

They alleged that after their services were terminated on June 14, their salaries were drastically cut from nearly Rs 25,000 earlier to just Rs10,500 now. They warned that if their demands are ignored, all technical staff will stop work from September 10.

Despite gross negligence in pest control that led to the death of two infants, the company was merely fined Rs1 lakh, and its contract has not been fully terminated. Instead, the hospital administration only wrote to Bhopal seeking cancellation.

Adding to the controversy, senior managers Atul Maratha of HLL Infra Tech Services and Pradeep Raghuvanshi of Agile remained absent even when public representatives like JituPatwari visited the hospital. Shockingly, only junior staff were presented, while those truly responsible avoided accountability.

Notably, the hospital’s cleaning and security contract was originally signed in 2017 with the central government enterprise HLL Infra Tech Services, which later outsourced it to private firms. Since 2023, Agile has been handling the operations. As per the agreement, the medical college has the right to terminate the contract in case of negligencea power that has yet to be exercised even after such a tragic incident.