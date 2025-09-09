Indore's DAVV Introduces New Exam Scheme For Postgraduate Courses | FP Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has approved a new examination scheme for postgraduate courses in line with the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 from the academic session 2025–26. For the first time in nearly one and a half decades, significant changes have been introduced in the PG exam structure.

According to the revised scheme, each PG course will now have a 60-mark main exam and a 40-mark internal assessment. Importantly, students will be required to secure passing marks in both components separately to be declared successful.

The decision was finalised during a meeting at the university campus on Tuesday, where chairpersons of 35 subjects gave their approval.

Officials said that after changes at the undergraduate level, postgraduate courses have now also been brought under the ambit of NEP-2020. They further emphasized that the new scheme aims to enhance analytical ability, writing skills, and in-depth subject knowledge among students, aligning with NEP’s vision of holistic education.

Key features of the new exam scheme

Main Examination (60 Marks): Students must score at least 24 marks to pass. The question paper will no longer include very short-answer or objective-type questions. Instead, it will feature a mix of short-answer (20 marks) and long-answer/essay-type questions (40 marks).

Short-answer section: Five questions worth 4 marks each, with a 150-word limit per answer.

Essay section: Five questions worth 8 marks each, with a 500-word limit per answer.

At least one question from each unit of the syllabus will be compulsory, with options provided.

Internal Assessment (40 Marks): Students must secure at least 16 marks to qualify.

Pass Criteria: Only students who achieve minimum marks in both the main and internal examinations will be declared pass.