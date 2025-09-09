 IAS Reshuffle: 14 Officers Transferred, Shivam Verma Is New Indore Collector; Asheesh Singh Shifted To Ujjain As Commissioner
IAS Reshuffle: 14 Officers Transferred, Shivam Verma Is New Indore Collector; Asheesh Singh Shifted To Ujjain As Commissioner

Katni Collector Dilip Kumar Yadav will take Verma's place as IMC Commissioner and Additional Managing Director of Indore Metro Rail Company.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
IAS Shivam Verma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government, late on Monday night transferred 14 IAS of-ficers, including collectors of five districts. Public Relations Department commissioner Sudam Khade has been posted as Indore commissioner, while Indore Collector Asheesh Singh has been shifted to Ujjain as Commissioner and officer in-charge of Simhastha Mela. 

Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shivam Verma will take over as Indore Collector. Katni Collector Dilip Kumar Yadav will take Verma's place as IMC Commissioner and Additional Managing Director of Indore Metro Rail Company.

article-image

Govt's displeasure with Deepak Singh

Government's displeasure with Indore Commissioner Deepak Singh is clearly evident. Singh has been posted as Secretary, State Election Commission considered a sidelined position. Sources say the government was unhappy with Singh due to certain matters.

IAS Reshuffle: 14 Officers Transferred, Shivam Verma Is New Indore Collector; Asheesh Singh Shifted...

