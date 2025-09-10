54-Year-Old Woman Dies After Stray Bull Attacks Her While Sweeping Outside Home In MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 54-year-old woman died after a stray bull attacked her while she was sweeping outside her house in Chhatarpur on Tuesday.

The bull’s horn pierced her neck, killing her on the spot.

The incident took place near Saduwa village under Badamalhara police station in Chhatarpur district.

According to her son, Shivkumar, his mother, Saguniya Ahirwar, was sweeping outside her house on Tuesday evening when a stray bull ran towards her and attacked.

The Badamalhara police registered the case and sent the body for post-mortem before handing it over to the family.

Locals and experts say that many stray cattle roam freely on streets because farmers leave them out after milking.

These animals often wander into residential areas, attack people, or cause accidents. This puts both residents and vehicle riders at risk, sometimes leading to serious injuries or deaths.

Earlier, Chhatarpur Collector Parth Jaiswal had directed local officials to keep stray cattle in empty cowsheds and ensure they do not roam freely on roads.

He also instructed that cattle be provided proper food and water. However, these orders have largely been ignored, and the problem of stray animals continues, creating dangerous situations for the public.