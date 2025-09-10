Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Give Scooty Amount To 7,832 Students Today | Representatative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under the free scooty scheme, chief minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday will give scooty amount to 7,832 students of government higher secondary school for securing first position in Class 12 examination. The function will be organised at Kushabhau Thakre convention centre.

It is from 2022-23 that free e-scooty scheme is being run in the state. In the meantime, under the sanitation and hygiene scheme, CM will transfer Rs 61 crore into the accounts of 20,37,439 girls studying in Class 7 to 12.

Under the scheme, Rs 300 per month is provided to girls studying in government schools.

Transfer of stipend

CM will also transfer stipend of Rs 7 crore into the bank accounts of 20,100 girls. It is under Kasturba Gandhi Girls School Type IV that Rs 3,400 stipend is given every year to girls living in hostel.

MP bags Best State Tourism Board Award

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) has bagged Best State Tourism Board Award. The award was presented by union minister for tourism and culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the grand India Travel Awards 2025 function held in New Delhi.

This national recognition underscores Madhya Pradesh’s leadership in innovation, excellence, and sustainable growth in India’s tourism sector. Culture and tourism minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, said that the award was a symbol of pride for the people and cultural heritage of Madhya Pradesh.