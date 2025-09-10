Clean Air Survey: Despite ₹190 Crore Spend, Bhopal Stuck At 6th Rank | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state capital’s air continues to worsen due to dust-laden roads and long traffic snarls, keeping Bhopal down in the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) Survey 2025, where it ranked sixth nationally and behind smaller cities such as Dewas and Jabalpur.

Despite civic claims, the survey shows Bhopal’s air quality remains far from healthy, while Indore has once again secured the top spot.

Despite claims of improvement in air quality, Bhopal failed to move up in the survey, securing the sixth rank in the country and third in Madhya Pradesh, just as it did last year.

According to the survey, Bhopal scored 191 out of 200 marks, but persistent issues such as traffic congestion, dust from broken roads, and garbage burning prevented significant progress.

Officials of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) claimed the city’s AQI improved by 3-4% compared to last year, yet the results suggest otherwise.

Why Bhopal lagged behind

Poor PUC Compliance: With over 15 lakh registered vehicles but only 20 active Pollution Under Control (PUC) checkpoints, nearly 80% of vehicles run without valid PUC certificates. Rising Traffic Jams: Road infrastructure has not kept pace with vehicle growth, increasing congestion and idle emissions at signals.

Dust and Garbage Burning: Smoke from vehicles, dust from pothole-ridden roads, and the open burning of waste and stubble remain major pollution sources.

Incomplete Clean Fuel Transition: Coal furnaces in industries were not fully phased out, while plans to expand CNG, PNG, and e-buses remain largely on paper.

Weak Green Cover Initiatives: Saplings planted under drives were poorly maintained, while industries delayed setting up solar power plants. Lack of Public Awareness: Even small measures such as switching off engines at traffic signals were overlooked.

Crores spent, no visible results

The Central government released Rs 242.56 crore over six years under the NCAP for improving Bhopal’s air quality, of which Rs. 195.01 crore has already been spent.

However, air quality indicators, including PM levels, have worsened compared to five years ago. Critics allege that municipal-linked NGOs have shown “magic on paper” while making profits, with little real impact on pollution levels.

Indore makes comeback, Bhopal stagnant

Indore, which slipped to the 7th place in 2024 after topping the list for three consecutive years, regained its No. 1 position this year. Bhopal, however, has remained stuck at sixth place since 2022, despite having better green cover and water bodies than Indore.

Credibility questioned

Environmentalist Dr. Subhash C. Panday questioned the credibility of the rankings, arguing that Indore’s rapid vertical growth and faster deforestation rates should have negatively impacted its air quality. He also highlighted that the survey’s results may vary depending on the weather conditions during sample collection.

‘Air pollution down’

MPPCB regional officer Brijesh Sharma said the board’s primary focus is reducing Particulate Matter 10 (PM10). “Despite continuous development works, Bhopal has reduced air pollution by around 3-4%. We have advised the civic body to maintain the AQI under 100 throughout the year,” Sharma told Free Press.